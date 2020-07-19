Rakul Preet Singh's No Make-up Instagram Photos That Fans Love; See Pics

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is not only a Tollywood diva but also a Bollywood diva. While the actress is extremely popular down South, she is also making her name in the Hindi film cinema. As of date, Singh has starred opposite celebrated Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Rakul Preet Singh’s photos:

The Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is truly an Instagram mogul. The Tollywood diva has over 14.3 million followers on Instagram. Rakul Preet Singh is a natural beauty. The model-turned-actress does not shy away from posting #nomakeup pictures as well. Here’s a list of 11 pictures that the actress shared sans makeup:

Sibling-Madness: Rakul Preet seems to love her brother’s company in this picture. The cute, weird expressions of the sibling duo are truly to die for.

Chashmish- Singh: Rakul Preet seems to have shared this cute picture with glasses during the release of her 2017 action film Spyder.

Rakhi- Brother- This picture is a throwback to the time when the sweetheart sibling duo celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

A selfie with glasses: Singh shared this picture when she was travelling to London for the shoot of her action-thriller film Aiyaary.

Cuteness-overload: This throwback picture features Rakul Preet with a cute baby girl and fans just can’t stop showering their love on them in the comments.

Sibling selfie 2.0: This picture features Rakul and her brother enjoying yet another Saturday night.

Post-workout selfie: This post-workout, no-makeup selfie has the actress glowing.

1000k followers: Rakul Preet shared this no-makeup selfie at a time when she woke up to 1000k Instagram followers.

Relaxe-selfie: This selfie features yet another no-makeup look. Rakul Preet seems to be having a gala time at home.

Mommy-love: This throwback picture features a young Rakul and her mother.

Birthday wishes: Rakul shared yet another selfie on the occasion of her brother’s birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram:

Rakul Preet Singh is a true social media influencer. Singh’s Instagram profile reveals that she is a huge health enthusiast as well. She often shares images of home-cooked healthy food. Recently Rakul Preet shared an Instagram post wherein the actress appears to have prepared a plate of healthy yellow rice. Further, she also mentioned the benefits of eating rice in her caption. Rakul Preet Singh's caption read "Plate full of happiness ❤️ many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t . On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity ❤️❤️ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing". Further, the actress often shares her workout images on Instagram. While Rakul Preet Singh’s photos motivate fans to keep fit, her unreal level of flexibility makes them awe-struck.

