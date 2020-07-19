Rakul Preet Singh's No Make-up Instagram Photos That Fans Love; See Pics

Quick links:
Actress Rakul Preet Singh is not only a Tollywood diva but also a Bollywood diva. While the actress is extremely popular down South, she is also making her name in the Hindi film cinema. As of date, Singh has starred opposite celebrated Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.
The Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is truly an Instagram mogul. The Tollywood diva has over 14.3 million followers on Instagram. Rakul Preet Singh is a natural beauty. The model-turned-actress does not shy away from posting #nomakeup pictures as well. Here’s a list of 11 pictures that the actress shared sans makeup:
Rakul Preet Singh is a true social media influencer. Singh’s Instagram profile reveals that she is a huge health enthusiast as well. She often shares images of home-cooked healthy food. Recently Rakul Preet shared an Instagram post wherein the actress appears to have prepared a plate of healthy yellow rice. Further, she also mentioned the benefits of eating rice in her caption. Rakul Preet Singh's caption read "Plate full of happiness ❤️ many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t . On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity ❤️❤️ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing". Further, the actress often shares her workout images on Instagram. While Rakul Preet Singh’s photos motivate fans to keep fit, her unreal level of flexibility makes them awe-struck.
