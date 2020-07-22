Bollywood Celebrity Birthdays' Quiz: Can You Guess THESE Actors' Birthday Months?

Birthdays hold a special place in the majority of people's hearts. The month of July saw a lot of birthdays of several eminent Bollywood stars, with social media being flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes from across the country. Thus, here's a fun birthday quiz for all the die-hard Bollywood fans for them to find out if they can match these popular actors to their birthdays.

Also Read | Bollywood Song Quiz: Can You Guess THESE Hit Songs From The 90s By Their Emoji Equations?

Can you guess THESE Bollywood actors' birthday months?

1) She is currently one of the highest-paid female actors of Bollywood while the other just gave a blockbuster sci-fi drama film last year alongside the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood. On the other side, he is a bonafide megastar who marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Ameesha Patel. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of January?

Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar,

Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan

Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan

2) She is an extremely popular item girl who also recently starred in a dance film, while the other marked her debut alongside Aamir Khan is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. On the other side, he recently starred in a Hindi remake of a Telugu film which became the talk of the town. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of February?

Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor

Nora Fathehi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Kumar

Nora Fathehi, Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Kumar

Nora Fatehi, Sanya Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor

3) She is deemed as the 'Queen' of Bollywood and has won three National Awards while the other starred alongside Ranveer Singh in her last film. On the other side, he is known for his stellar dance moves and strenuous action sequels and is the son of a legendary actor. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of March?

Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan

4) He is the son of an eminent filmmaker who has majorly worked with Govinda while the other actor is known for his blockbuster cop films with Rohit Shetty. On the other side, she is a leading lady of the yesteryears and is married to the 'Khalnaayak' of the Hindi film industry. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of April?

Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan

Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Rekha

Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Jaya Bachchan

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rekha

5) She marked her debut alongside Ranveer Singh in a YRF film while the other has given several cult films with Anil Kapoor. On the other side, he won the hearts of millions with his role as Alia's husband in a film. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of May?

Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal

Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma, Sridevi, Vicky Kaushal

Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh

6) All of them are Bollywood star kids and while one duo is siblings, the other was rumoured to be dating earlier. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of June?

Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor

Also Read | Popular Indian Words Quiz: Can You Identify These Desi Words By Their Meanings From OED?

7) She is a global sensation who has been Miss World at the age of 17 while the other is known was last seen back-to-back with Salman Khan and also has a dating history with him. On the other hand, his biopic starred one of the Kapoor kids and became a blockbuster hit. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of July?

Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt

Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt

Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt

8) She starred in 5 films in 2019 and the other two are a popular father-daughter duo of Bollywood. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of August?

Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan

9) He is deemed at the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood while the other marked his debut in Bollywood with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. On the other side, she is a sibling of one and her last superhit film was with other. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of September?

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

10) She is the sister of a Bollywood actor who has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood as well, while the other recently starred alongside Ajay Devgn in a comedy film. On the other side, he is a living legend of Bollywood. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of October?

Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Dharmendra

Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan

Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Amitabh Bachchan

Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Dharmendra

11) He is the current heartthrob of Bollywood while the other just gave a hit film with Disha Patani. On the other side, she is Miss World and was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of November?

Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai

Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai

12) This Kapoor has given Bollywood several cult films alongside Madhuri Dixit and late Sridevi while the other's on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan was loved by the masses. On the other side, he was last seen in the third instalment of his hit cop film and is one of the richest Bollywood actors. Can you identify these Bollywood celebrities who have their birthdays in the month of December?

Anil Kapoor, Suneil Shetty, Salman Khan

Rishi Kapoor, John Abraham, Aamir Khan

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Salman Khan

Rishi Kapoor, Suneil Shetty, Aamir Khan

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Quiz: Can You Guess The Cost Of THESE Extravagant Ensembles Donned By Her?

Answers:

Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan Nora Fatehi, Sanya Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Jaya Bachchan Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Salman Khan

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Quiz: How Much Of An Ardent 'YRKKH' Fan Are You?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.