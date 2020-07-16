Katrina Kaif Quiz: Can You Guess The Cost Of THESE Extravagant Ensembles Donned By Her?

The 'Chikni Chameli' of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif turned 37 today, i.e. July 16, 2020. With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years, Kaif has undeniably established a name for herself in the showbiz like no other. Along with being a movie star, the diva is hugely popular for her sartorial choices and is hands down one of the trendsetters, in terms of fashion. From stunning in intricately made ethnic ensembles to make jaws drop donning exquisite western outfits, Kaif is one of the few leading ladies of Bollywood who seldom goes wrong with her fashion choices and can pull couture with sheer panache.

The Bharat actor is known for making fashion statements over the years and can give anyone a run for their wardrobe. Thus, on the occasion of her 37th birthday, here's a fun fashion quiz for all the ardent Katrina Kaif fans.

Can you guess the cost of THESE designer Katrina Kaif ensembles?

1) Not so long ago, Katrina Kaif shared a photograph on her Instagram handle, wherein the diva was seen sporting a sleeveless multicoloured striped bodycon dress. The bodycon dress was from an Italian brand DSquared2 along with rainbow sneakers by Reebok, shelling out major summer fashion goals. Can you guess the total cost of the ensemble?

₹110,000

₹103,800

₹200,000

₹130,800

2) In February 2020, Kaif was spotted gracing the red carpet of an award show in an extravagant white Alex Perry gown. The gown comprised a plunging neckline, striking sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Can you guess the price tag of this Alex Perry gown?

₹1,93,464

₹1,99,999

₹1,55,998

₹1,89,999

3) Last year on December 27, Katrina Kaif showed up at Salman Khan's grand birthday bash in a bright yellow Silvia Tcherassi dress. Kaif shone brightly in the dress with balloon sleeves, paired with an oversized ring silk belt. Can you guess how much did she spend on this Silvia Tcherassi dress?

₹93,500

₹92,305

₹99,900

₹92,350

4) Kaif made heads turn when she walked the red carpet of an award show's press conference in a denim dress by luxury fashion house Balmain. The mini-denim dress featured silver button details along with a plunging neckline. Can you guess the whopping amount of this Balmain dress?

₹1,36,400

₹1,38,900

₹1,50,999

₹1,67,900

5) For the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif chose to dazzle in a floral lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi. She stunned in a white silk lehenga comprising pink floral motifs and a backless blouse. Can you guess the cost of this Sabyasachi lehenga?

₹2,10,000

₹1,50,900

₹1,99,999

₹1,98,500

6) For the launch event of her own makeup brand 'Kay By Katrina', she chose to stun in a yellow bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The bright yellow dress featured dramatic off-shoulder sleeves. Can you guess the price of this Alex Perry dress?

₹55,999

₹56,424

₹52,300

₹59,999

Answers

₹103,800 1,93,464 ₹92,305 ₹1,36,400 ₹1,98,500 ₹56,424

