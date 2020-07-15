'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Quiz: How Much Of An Ardent 'YRKKH' Fan Are You?

One of the longest-running soap operas in the history of Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka YRKKH has been winning audiences hearts for over a decade now. The show initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles while now, YRKKH stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the lead actors. Mohsin and Shivangi's on-screen Jodi has become one of the most favourite Jodis of Indian television today and the show continues to enjoy a massive fanbase till date. Thus, here is a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai quiz for all the ardent fans of the soap opera.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show? Read

How good of a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fan are you?

1) In which year did the first episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiere?

2007

2008

2009

2010

2) Karan Mehra played the role of which character in this soap opera?

Kartik Goenka

Naitik Singhania

Anshuman Maheshwari

Mahendra Singhania

3) Who is currently playing the lead couple in YRKKH?

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra

Hina Khan and Vishal Singh

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Pankhuri Awasthy and Ali Merchant

4) Who replaced Karan Mehra in YRKKH as the male lead after he quit the show?

Mohsin Khan

Yash Gera

Vishal Singh

Ali Merchant

5) How did Hina Khan's character exit the show?

Death by a car accident

Death due to an illness

Death by a murder

Death due to a natural calamity

6) Who plays Akshara and Naitik Singhania's daughter in YRKKH?

Hina Khan

Pankhuri Awasthy

Lata Sabharwal

Shivangi Joshi

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Viral Scene Shows Characters Wearing Masks, Netizens React

7) Mohsin Khan plays the role of whose son in this daily soap?

Manish and Soumya Goenka

Akshara and Naitik Singhania

Raj Shekhar and Gayatri Singhania

Vishambharnath and Rajshri Maheshwari

8) Who plays Kairav's parents in the show?

Akshara and Naitik Singhania

Naira and Kartik Goenka

Raj Shekhar and Gayatri Singhania

Vishambharnath and Rajshri Maheshwari

9) In which year did Hina Khan and Karan Mehra quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

2014

2015

2016

2017

10) Who will be seen playing dual roles in the upcoming episodes of YRKKH?

Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi

Pankhuri Awasthy

Tanmay Rishi Shah

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi's Positive Message To Brighten Your Day

Answers:

1) 2009

2) Naitik Singhania

3) Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

4) Vishal Singh

5) Death by a car accident

6) Shivangi Joshi

7) Manish and Soumya Goenka

8) Naira and Kartik Goenka

9) 2016

10) Shivangi Joshi aka Naira Goenka

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Naira Convinces Sita That She Has A Twin

(Image credit: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai FC Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.