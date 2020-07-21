Bollywood Song Quiz: Can You Guess THESE Hit Songs From The 90s By Their Emoji Equations?

The 90s era is deemed as the golden era for the Hindi film industry with several cult classic films which remain absolute favourites of the masses till date. In addition to the films, 90s Bollywood songs also top the playlist of ardent Bollywood fans and are considered evergreen. It has not only given the film industry some of the legendary actors of all times but also some of the most prolific singers of all time. Thus, here's a 90s Bollywood song quiz for all the fans of the Hindi film industry out there. Can you guess these songs based on the emoticon equations?

Also Read | Flipkart Quiz Answers July 21, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

1) This iconic Bollywood song from the 90s is sung by the legendary singer duo Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. For years, it has been the favourite monsoon song of several Bollywood fans. Can you guess the song based on its emoji equation?

2) This Bollywood song's reprised version was a part of a Ranveer Singh film while the original song was sung by Kumar Sanu along with Kavita Krishnamurthy. Can you guess which superhit song is it?

3) This chartbuster Bollywood song is sung by the melodious Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu while its music has been composed by Anu Malik. The music video of the song stars one of the most iconic on-screen pairs of Bollywood of all time. Which song is it?

Also Read | Current Affairs 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

4) One of the superhit Raj Kapoor songs which are deemed evergreen, this song is sung by Mukesh and is from a film both directed and produced by Raj Kapoor himself. Can you identify the song from this emoji equation?

5) This song features a late leading lady of Bollywood, who was married to an eminent Bollywood producer. The dance number is sung by Sadhana Sargam while several remix versions of this song have also been composed over the years. Can you guess the peppy track?

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Villain’s Catchphrase

6) The title of this song was also the title of a recent Bollywood film starring an off-screen father-daughter duo of Bollywood for the first time in a film. The original version of the song was sung by Kumar Sanu while its reprised version was sung by Darshan Rawal. Which romantic melody is it?

Also Read | GK Questions 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Answers:

Tip Tip Barsa Paani Aankh Maare O Ladki Aankh Maare Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Mera Joota Hai Japani Saat Samundar Paar Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Villain’s Catchphrase

(Image credit: Canva)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.