Bollywood Celebrities' Tattoos & Their Meanings, From Priyanka Chopra To Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood celebrity tattoos are always a point of attraction for the Indian audience. Many of the high-profile celebrities have got different tattoos inked on their body and each has a different meaning to them. Here is a list of few actors who have or had tattoos on their body and the story behind why they got them inked.

Priyanka Chopra's tattoo

Priyanka Chopra is known for her tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's li'l girl'. The tattoo is a tribute to her father Dr Ashok Chopra who passed away on June 10, 2013. Soon after, she got this tattoo in the memory of her father in his handwriting itself.

Deepika Padukone's tattoo

Deepika Padukone's 'RK' tattoo has always been the talk of the town when she was dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. She had actually got the tattoo inked on the nape of her neck when the duo was dating. But after they parted ways, she got the tattoo modified into a flower. However, the tattoo seems to have been removed after her marriage to actor Ranveer Singh two years ago.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Hrithik Roshan's photos with tattoo

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Suzzane Khan had got a matching tattoo a few years ago. Both had a black star inked on their right-hand wrist. However soon after they got a matching tattoo they parted ways and got a divorce, while Hrithik still has his tattoos, Suzanne had got her tattoo modified a bit. Here is a video showing the tattoo artist making the tattoo on Hrithik's wrist.

Sonakshi Sinha's tattoos

Sonakshi Sinha got a tattoo on her ankle to remember her stay in Budapest. She got the tattoo in 2015. Sonakshi also has a star on her collar bone as well.

Kangana Ranaut's tattoos

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a photograph of the tattoo on the back of her neck on Twitter. The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that she had got the tattoo more than a decade ago, and that time the tattoo just had two wings. Later she added a crown in the middle. However, when she was still not satisfied, she added a sword to the tattoo. The National Award winner stated that ‘glory comes after the pain.'

More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn’t make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn’t enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain. pic.twitter.com/Wk4FS9KIcZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Akshay Kumar tattoo

The Bollywood Khiladi who celebrated his 53rd birthday recently got his first tattoo in 2007 during his shoot in Australia. The tattoo read the name of his son 'Aarav'. The actor has two more tattoos on his body, one when his daughter Nitara was 6 months old, he had tattooed the name Nitara on his right shoulder, while he tattooed his wife's name Tina on his left shoulder. All the tattoos are in English sans frills font.

Arjun Kapoor's tattoo

Arjun Kapoor had first got the tattoo with the word 'Ma' in Devanagari script. The actor then put up a video of him getting tattooed for the second time last year. Arjun tattooed a Latin saying that reads 'Per Ardua Ad Astra', which means 'From adversity to the stars'. Take a look.

Promo Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Twitter, Priyanka Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Instagram

