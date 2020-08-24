Deepika Padukone's Photos In Glasses That Will Melt Fans' Heart; See Pics

Recently, we came across a series of Deepika Padukone's photos wearing glasses. One of Deepika Padukone's fan pages on Instagram shared these unmissable pictures of the actor. The unseen pictures feature the star teaming up her glasses with casual, traditional and classy-trendy outfits. Read on and check out Deepika Padukone's photos here.

Deepika Padukone in glasses

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

In this picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a translucent green shirt. It was paired with a black shimmery shorts. Here, Deepika sported a pair of simple black frame glasses. For glam, her hair was kept open and she opted for a simple makeup look. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut: Which polka dot dress would you prefer?

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

Here, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor can be seen flashing her wide smile, flaunting her dimple. She wore a nerdy style black glasses that had a thick frame. Deepika Padukone's hair was styled in a puff hairdo. For makeup, she was styled in highlighting makeup look with the major focus on her eye makeup.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Rhea Chakarborthy: Who wore the black gown better?

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone opted for stylish glasses that had a curvey frame. She can be seen sporting a red suit outfit. Deepika Padukone carried the formal look with pink lip colour and a nude makeup look. Her hair was kept open. Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s throwback pics with Vin Diesel will make you want to see them together

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

Here, the Bajirao Mastani actor looks stunning in the cat-eyed black glasses. She wore a white slip top clubbed with a furry design jacket. For makeup, Deepika Padukone opted for a blush makeup look and dark lip colour. Her hair was styled in puff hairdo. Here, the actor posed sitting on a chair.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer will steal your heart in this BTS clip of ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

In this photo, Deepika Padukone posed wearing a yellow jumpsuit. She sported the look with chic white and black glasses. For glam, Deepika opted for minimal makeup and accessorised her look with long earrings. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos.

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Fan Page @deepika050186

Here, Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a blue long sleeve tee paired with blue denim jeans. She sported simple black glasses. Deepika Padukone can also be seen carrying a brown leather bag with her casual look. With no makeup, Deepika kept her hair open.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.