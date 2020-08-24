Deepika Padukone's Throwback Goofy Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor Will Steal Your Heart

In the recent past, Deepika Padukone's fan account shared throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor together. In one of the pictures in the Instagram post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actors can be spotted in a goofy pose. These pictures seem to be the duo's BTS pics from their last film, Tamasha. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's photos.

Goofy pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Here, Deepika Padukone's fans club, @deepika.style, shared two pictures of the duo. In the first still, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for a mirror selfie at an International train station. In the second picture, Ranbir is seen pushing the luggage cart, while Deepika enjoys the ride sitting on it.

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone is donning a balloon jacket. She paired the winter wear with denim jeans. Deepika Padukone here sported a pair of black long leather boots. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor stunned in a blue balloon jacket clubbed with a white shirt. He wore blue denim pants. Ranbir sported the fall look with a classic style cap. Check out their pictures together.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma, who styled red velvet saree better? Pics inside

Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's projects together

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have churned out a total of three films together. Originally, Siddharth Anand introduced Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry with Bachna Ae Haseeno. The 2008's release also stars Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. Bachna Ae Haseeno was the eighth highest-grossing movie of that year.

Later in 2013, the duo was again seen romancing on-screen with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This romantic comedy film was a superhit success and became a very popular film amongst the youth. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the second film to cross ₹300 crores worldwide after 3 Idiots.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

Later, after two years, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir were again seen together in Tamasha. This is also their last film together, to date. Tamasha is a romantic and drama flick penned and helmed by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The drama film talks about mental health. It portrays the life story of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in three stages – as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult in a drama-based non-linear screenplay. The film grossed over ₹136 crores worldwide and gained mixed reviews.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha & Kartik's 'Dil Chori' making video will make you nostalgic; watch

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in red or Parineeti in pink; whose bow detailed gown looks better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.