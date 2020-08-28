Neelam Kothari Soni's Dog Casper Gets Wounded In The Paw, See How Celebs Respond

Jewellery designer and former actor Neelam Kothari Soni recently uploaded a picture of her hurt pet dog Casper on Instagram. Fans could see Casper in a cone and could also spot that he had hurt his paw. Take a look at Neelam Kothari's Instagram post and see how fans responded to the same:

In the post, fans can spot Neelam Kothari Soni's pet dog Casper who seems to be hurt. He is seen in a cone and also has bandages around his paw. Neelam Kothari Soni captioned the post -'My poor little Casper hurt his paw(emoji) #mydoggie' (sic). Though it's not clear how Casper got hurt and Neelam has not mentioned it in her post.

Many celebs and fans responded to the post. One comment read - 'Oh Poor baby (emoji) hope he gets well soon. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Neelam Kothari Soni

Neelam Kothari Soni's photos

Neelam Kothari Soni is very active on Instagram and often posts pictures with many Bollywood celebrities. In one of her previous posts, fans could see Neelam Kothari Soni with Ekta Kapoor. Neelam uploaded the post on Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Fans could spot a beautiful selfie of the two, while they smiled for the camera. The producer and the former actor are very good friends, as evident from the photo. Take a look at the post:

In another one of her posts, Neelam Kothari Soni could be spotted with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Sussanna Khan and more celebs. All the women could be spotted in stylish clothing and looked fantastic, as commented by many in the comments section. The post was captioned - 'With my lovelies (emoji). Take a look at the post:

Neelam Kothari Soni was a very famous actor and was seen in many movies like Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989), and Mitti Aur Sona (1989), to name a few. She was last seen in the film Kasam in 2001 and currently owns the store Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels.

Promo Pic Credit: Neelam Kothari Soni's Insatrgam

