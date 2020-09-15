Richa Chadha Shares Poem By Mahadevi Varma To Commemorate Hindi Diwas

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to upload a celebratory post on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The actor uploaded a poem by Mahadevi Varma and also added a caption in Hindi. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Richa Chadha's Hindi Diwas Poem

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can read an iconic poem by poet Mahadevi Varma. The poem is titled 'Mai Hairan Hu' and talks about the injustice towards women and how they have been woven into the very nature of India's history. The poet mentions instances from Tulsidas' poems where the author mentions that women must be beaten. Mahadevi also adds how Lord Ram kicked out his wife Sita when she was pregnant. Mahadevi asks the reader as to why people didn't speak up.

Richa also added a very strong caption with the post. She mentioned that the poem was to commemorate Hindi Diwas and added that the poem she had uploaded was deemed to be against the Indian culture. Her caption read (translated) - 'Happy Hindi Day to all ... This is a poem by Mahadevi Varma ... titled "I am shocked" ... Unfortunately, you will not find this poem in any history book or collection of poems, because it is considered against the so-called Indian civilisation ... If we come to search, then all the secrets are hidden in our literature.' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans thanked Richa for sharing the poem. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Mahadevi Varma was an influential Hindi poet and a freedom fighter. She was born on March 26, 1907, in Farrukhabad and was educated in Allahabad. Her works have been highly studied and her most influential work ranged from the year 1914–1938.

Richa is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. Her last post was an artistic photograph by Manoj Jadhav. The post was captioned 'Painting' and showcased a monochrome picture of the actor. She was sporting heavy jewellery and a lotus on her hair. Fans mentioned that the picture was 'captivating'. Take a look at her post:

In another post, fans can spot the actor in a golden gown. Richa looks fantastic and many fans liked the post. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

