Hindi Diwas 2020: 'Mirzapur' Cast Extends Wishes To Fans In Their Own Unique Way

As the country celebrates Hindi Diwas 2020 today, on September 14, 2020, Mirzapur stars have come up with a unique way to celebrate the occasion. The YouTube handle of Amazon Prime Video uploaded a video with the special Mirzapur vocabulary. Read on:

Hindi Diwas 2020: Mirzapur cast celebrate the special occasion

The video extends wishes the Mirzapur way with words that have been used frequently on the show. The show has a long list of words used by characters that are widely popular among fans. The video overall has a hilarious tone and fans have been reacting enthusiastically to the same.

The most popular characters in the show include Kaleen Bhaiyya, Munna Tripathi, Guddu, and Bablu, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant Massey, respectively. The video is also a treat to watch for the fans of the web-series who are waiting for its second season with great anticipation, which arrives next month. Many fans have spoken about how much they miss the show in the comments section. Check out some of the fans' reactions:

Here is how the fans reacted to the video

More about Mirzapur season 2

Mirzapur is back with its second season after keeping its fans on hold for over two years. The new season starts streaming on the 23rd of October. On August 24, the second season of the crime-thriller web-series was announced with a snippet video that had Ali Fazal speaking in the background, as the number 2 emerged in the midst of bullet shells. The post was captioned as – “mirzapur mein aapka swagat hai. phirse”. Check out the post:

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang and a few others who were also a part of the first season. The new season sees Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar as new additions to the cast. Mirzapur 2 is a creation of Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

The plot revolves around Ali Fazal’s character Guddu Bhaiyya who is set to avenge Munna Tripathi, portrayed by Diyendu Sharma. Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kaleen Bhaiyya is seen regaining control over the town. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the show.

