Gandhi Jayanti Quotes In Hindi To Celebrate The Life Of The Great Leader

Today marks the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the most revered and loved leaders during the freedom struggle. Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some Gandhi Jayanti quotes in Hindi to help reflect on his ideals. The Gandhi Jayanti quotes in Hindi will help one understand his message of peace and harmony. Over the years Gandhi Jayanti Quotes in Hindi have also been used to share among one another to better understand the principles of the great man. Thus here are some Gandhi Jayanti quotes 2020 that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Gandhi Jayanti Quotes in Hindi to celebrate the day

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।

प्रार्थना मांगना नहीं है। यह आत्मा की लालसा है। यह हर रोज अपनी कमजोरियों की स्वीकारोक्ति है। प्रार्थना में बिना वचनों के मन लगाना, वचन होते हुए मन न लगाने से बेहतर है।

निर्मल अन्तःकरण को जो प्रतीत हो, वही सत्य है।

चलिए सुबह का पहला काम ये करें कि इस दिन के लिए संकल्प करें कि मैं दुनिया में किसी से नहीं डरूंगा। नहीं, मैं केवल भगवान से डरूं। मैं किसी के प्रति बुरा भाव न रखूं। मैं किसी के अन्याय के समक्ष झुकूं नहीं। मैं असत्य को सत्य से जीतूं और असत्य का विरोध करते हुए मैं सभी कष्टों को सह सकूं।

भूल करने में पाप तो है ही, परंतु उसे छुपाने में उससे भी बड़ा पाप है।

भविष्य में क्या होगा, मैं यह नहीं सोचना चाहता। मुझे वर्तमान की चिंता है। ईश्वर ने मुझे आने वाले क्षणों पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं दिया है।

मैं हिन्दी के जरिए प्रांतीय भाषाओं को दबाना नहीं चाहता, किंतु उनके साथ हिन्दी को भी मिला देना चाहता हूं।

अपनी गलती को स्वीकारना झाडू लगाने के समान है, जो धरातल की सतह को चमकदार और साफ कर देती है।

केवल प्रसन्नता ही एकमात्र इत्र है जिसे आप दूसरों पर छिड़कें तो उसकी कुछ बूंदें अवश्य ही आप पर भी पड़ती हैं।

जो समय बचाते हैं, वे धन बचाते हैं और बचाया हुआ धन, कमाए हुए धन के बराबर है।

व्यक्ति अपने विचारों से निर्मित एक प्राणी है, वह जो सोचता है वही बन जाता है।

काम की अधिकता नहीं, अनियमितता आदमी को मार डालती है।

गुलाब को उपदेश देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। वह तो केवल अपनी खुशी बिखेरता है। उसकी खुशबू ही उसका संदेश है।

हम जिसकी पूजा करते हैं, उसी के समान हो जाते हैं।

श्रद्धा का अर्थ है आत्मविश्वास और आत्मविश्वास का अर्थ है ईश्वर में विश्वास।

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, these Gandhi Jayanti quotes in Hindi will help people reflect on his ideals and remember his efforts to make India an independent country. One can also share these quotes on social media or forward them to their friends and family to wish them a happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

