'Hum' Completes 30 Years; Anupam Kher Says 'will Always Remain My Favourite Film'

Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Sunday, January 24, 2021, to share a happy post as his film, Hum, completes 30 years in the film fraternity. The actor went on to share glimpses from the film and also penned a sweet and happy note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a few pictures from his film Hum as it completes 30 years of entertainment. In the first picture, Anupam can be seen giving a quirky pose with Annu Kapoor where they look truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a white suit along with a maroon printed tie. He completed the look with a cowboy hat and shades. In the second picture, Anupam can be seen posing near the car looking all suave. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black tuxedo along with a white shirt and maroon tie.

Along with the picture, Anupam penned a long note revealing details about the post. He wrote, “#HUM will always remain one of my most favourite movies. It completes 30 years today. We had a great time shooting for it”. He added, “Late #MukulAnand as the director was spectacular. And dear friend #RomeshSharma was a very magnanimous producer. Cast and crew were first rate”. He also wrote, “ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜#30YearsOfHUM #Maharazzi @amitabhbachchan @rajinikanth #DannySaab #KimiKatkar @govinda_herono1”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post also received many likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how much they loved the film, while some went all gaga over the pictures. One of the users wrote, “this is my favourite”. While the other one wrote, “love thiss”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film

Helmed by Mukul Anand, the film Hum revolved around a dock worker overthrows the tyranny of a cruel gangster, but he has to run away to make a new life for himself and his brothers. Fifteen years later, he was caught up in his past as his old enemy resurfaced. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda in lead roles. The film was lauded by fans and audiences for the acting skills and storyline.

