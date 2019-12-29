The Debate
The Debate
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Gear Up For New Year With Stunning Pic, Netizens Shower Love

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas geared up for New Year with a stunning pic on a boat. As PeeCee termed it 'Life as it should be', netizens showered love on them.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been doling out couple goals since they fell in love last year. And nothing has changed after that, with the couple getting married, and celebrating their first anniversary recently. The power couple has been wowing fans with their adorable social media posts, and the latest one in these was a stunning candid shot as they geared up for new year.

READ: Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra By New York Magazine, Gives Deepika-like Reply

READ: Kareena Kapoor Impressed By Priyanka Chopra, Would Love To Romance Younger Men Onscreen

'Nickyanka', as they are fondly addressed as, were staring into oblivion on a boat, in the latest post shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The faint glimpse of the setting sun on one side and the colours of the sky on the another side matching with that of the gushing water, just added to the glow on the couple. 

Here’s the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

With the caption, “Life as it should be”, PeeCee suggested having the ‘perfect life’ and netizens definitely agreed with as they showered the couple with lot of love. Some were reminded of the iconic scene in Titanic where Jack and Rose stood at the edge of the ship and spread their arms.

Another called them ‘best couple’. ‘Beautiful’ and ‘cute’ are a constant for any picture that the couple shares and this was not any different. One user wrote, ‘my heart is melting.’ There were emojis galore on the picture as well.

Priyanka and Nick made headlines for their gifts for each other recently. Nick gifted his ladylove a ‘bat mobile’ on Christmas. The duo even enjoyed rides on the ‘mean machine’ and twinned in the snow without it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Before that, the Desi Girl had gifted her husband a puppy as a gift for their anniversary. The singer had called it the ‘absolute best surprise.’ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

READ: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin As They Bid Adieu To 'winter Wonderland'; See Pictures

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently made her Bollywood comeback with The Sky is Pink. She is currently shooting for th Netflix film The White Tiger. Nick, on the other hand, earned a Grammy nomination for Sucker with Jonas Brothers. He also featured in the recently-released Jumanji: The Next Level. 

READ: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Think That Trust Falls Are "2019", Do This Instead

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

