Varun Dhawan Goes Down On His Knees With A Rose For Shraddha Kapoor In SRK Style

The team of upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D recently reached the sets of Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance+ 5. The reality show is racing towards a power-packed weekend as the audience will witness Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor gracing the stage. Reportedly, Varun will reveal a sweet secret associated with his co-star Shraddha on the stage.

According to reports, in the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, all the contestants will perform their best, not only to impress the celebrity guests but also super judge Remo D’Souza. Reportedly, contestant Siba from Team Suresh will turn into a rose for his upcoming act and his performance will impress Shraddha. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh will also grab the opportunity to show their love for the Ek Villain actor.

Reportedly, after watching everyone’s proposal, the Badlapur actor will walk up to Shraddha with a rose in his hand and reveal that he has a huge crush on her. The report states that Varun will go down on knees and slide from one end of the stage to another to give Shraddha the rose. Later, the two will hug each other and Varun will even give her a peck on the cheek.

Details of Street Dancer

The dance-drama film directed by Remo D'Souza is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The film will also release in 3D format. Apart from the ABCD 2 actors, Nora Fathehi will also play a significant character in the film. The posters and trailers of the film are out and have garnered the love and appreciation of the audience and fans.

