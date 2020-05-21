WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Antics Mid Air In This Throwback Video

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s bond off-screen is as compatible and loving as it is on-screen. This is evident from the BTS videos of their film shoot. The two have given outstanding dance performance in movies like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. In a past interview, Varun Dhawan credited his unbreakable friendship with Shraddha Kapoor for their striking and pure onscreen bond.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's hilarious throwback video is just unmissable-

Recently, we came across this throwback video of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This video is a super adorable one where the two stars, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, are seen dancing while they are travelling in a flight together for the promotions of ABCD 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are crazily dancing in the flight and expressing their happiness for ABCD 2 movie’s release. Watch this video here and witness their cuteness:

Shraddha Kapoor was asked in an interview with a media portal about her friendship with Varun Dhawan and she said that he has a very special place in her life and in her heart. Shraddha said that she has grown up knowing him and now when she is working with him and it becomes very special experience for her. Shraddha Kapoor said that Varun Dhawan has been the same person and that’s one of the most amazing qualities that he has is that he is really down-to-earth and approachable.

On the other hand, when Varun Dhawan, in an interview with a leading media publication, also up spoke about his interesting equation with ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was interviewed about his working involvement with Shraddha, to which he gave an interesting answer. Varun Dhawan said that with Shraddha, there is love and bond of friendship which is hard to express in words.

He also revealed that apart from being a great co-star, Shraddha Kapoor is also a fabulous dancer. When Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan went for the promotions of their film, he also said that Shraddha is the same as she was in her childhood; a very sweet and beautiful soul. We have seen this cute and amazing duo in the ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Have a look at this video here.

