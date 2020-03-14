Kareena Kapoor Is On Instagram BUT These Bollywood Celebs Are Yet To Join

Kareena Kapoor is finally on Instagram! Fans seem to have been waiting for a long time for this to happen. She had joined social media on March 5, 2020, and has 1.8 million followers already along with 9 posts. But while Kareena Kapoor has done it, there are some Bollywood celebs who still refuse to be a part of social media. Here's the list:

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's husband, Saif Ali Khan seems to be social media-shy. Despite having a huge fan following and popularity, he seems to love life away from the glare of social media. He is not on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat or any other kind of social media. But that does not stop Saif Ali Khan from popping up here and there on other Bollywood celeb's social media. But now Kareena Kapoor is on Instagram, one can hope to see a bit more of Saif.

Ranbir Kapoor

Many Bollywood celebs have claimed that Ranbir Kapoor knows all the gossip in Bollywood and this despite not being on any kind of social media. The actor is not on Twitter, Instagram. However, Ranbir's whole family seems to love social media.

Rishi Kapoor is almost a social media star and is quite active on Twitter. Mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are also active on Instagram. However, in the last season of Koffee with Karan, Ranbir Kapoor's alleged girlfriend, Alia Bhatt did say that the actor was on Instagram but under a fake name so that no one could spot him. With sister Kareena Kapoor joining the platform, she might just be able to coax Ranbir into going public with his account.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is another name on this list who is not on any social media platform. She had also cleared several times that all the accounts with her name are fake and she has nothing to do with them. Even her husband, Aditya Chopra is known to be social media-shy and reportedly does not attend any kind of Bollywood parties even.

Image source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Karisma Kapoor Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram, Mardaani 2 Instagram

