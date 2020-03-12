Kareena Kapoor Slammed After Video With Selfie Seeking Fan Appears, Internet Backs Actress

Kareena Kapoor has been criticized online for perceived ‘arrogant’ behaviour with a fan on Holi. A video shared online shows the actress apparently rebuffing a fan’s requests for a photograph. Within minutes, the video shows Kareena exiting a building and being followed by a couple of fans. After one of them seems to invade Kareena’s personal space, the actor is seen saying something to her but nonetheless stops and poses for a picture with them anyway. Watch below-

Kareena's one-word response to a pushy selfie seeking fan

Fans jump to support Kareena

As soon as the video surfaced online, Kareena's fans came to back her. One of her fans wrote, "Stop judging people!!! We can see clearly. Ki that bandhi khadi ho gyi ek photo kichane k liye jabarjasti. Obviously irritating lagega.". Another fan wrote, "Just give her break you don’t know what she is going through what kind of day she is having she could be sick, stressed from work, having some personal issues and she is human she can be mad and not feel like smiling y’all seriously need to learn how to respect people’s mood and just stop assuming things."

The incident took place during Holi celebrations. Kareena celebrated the festival of colours with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. She also shared pictures on her newly minted Instagram account. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Kareena posted a picture of herself and captioned it, “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” She also shared a picture of Taimur on Instagram stories, and captioned it, “Looks like pink is his colour too.”

