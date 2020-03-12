The Debate
Best Bhumi Pednekar Hairstyles One Can Try At Home And Up Their Fashion Game

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar sports a number of different hairstyles as seen on her social media. Check out some of the best Bhumi Pednekar hairstyles below. Read more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is evidently one of the most well-known stars working in the Hindi film industry. Onluy a few films old, Bhumi Pednekar has managed to impress both critics and audiences with her impressive performances. Besides being a talented actor, Bhumi Pednekar is also known for having an impeccable sense of style. 

Also read: These Bhumi Pednekar's scenes are proof of her amazing chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her fashionable outfits and the different ways she styles her hair. Below are some of the best hairstyle ideas you can take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar. Check them out below - 

Half braid hairstyle

The half braided hairstyle is one of the most well-known hairstyles. Since it requires minimal efforts and manages to keep hair strands from falling on the face, thus, allowing one to have a stress-free day. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's half braid hairstyle look below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Show How To Pose On The Beach | Take Notes!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Open hair look

The open hair look may be deemed as the easiest look to pull off by many, but Bhumi Pednekar has shown from time to time how to do it the right way. Bhumi Pednekar has pulled off the open hair look with grace and elegance on various occasions. Check out the open hair looks by Bhumi Pednekar below - 

Also read: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar come together for 'Badhaai Ho' sequel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's graceful poses to take cues from to up your social media game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Ananya Panday-Bhumi Pednekar and other sisterhood goals from Bollywood films

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
