World Environment Day: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Celebrate Mother Nature

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually. Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to express their love for mother nature. Read to know what they had to say.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Joins Bhumi Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth' Campaign

Bollywood celebrities wish World Environment Day

Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his 10-year-old son, Yug Devgn. They are seen in the pool gazing at the nature around them. Ajay captioned it, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay” [sic].

Shraddha Kapoor posted a collage of her daily use items; a copper water bottle, bucket, and a wooden toothbrush. It hinted at how she uses sustainable items to preserve nature. A bucket is said to reduce the water wastage while wooden toothpaste reduces the use of plastic. Shraddha mentioned that she is bringing small changes in her life over the past year to help preserve the environment.

Also Read | Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback video from Kashmir. In it, he is seen riding a bicycle and shows the natural environment saying, “Amazing view, earlier in the morning". Sidharth stated that he is in “awe” of mother nature. Sidharth quoted Dalai Lama in his caption; “It is our collective & individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the world in which we all live”[sic].

Also Read | World Environment Day: Kalki Koechlin Urges Fans To Take Care Of Water Bodies; See Post

Sonakshi Sinha is seen surrounded by plants and trees in her post. She captioned the picture, “Happy World Environment Day! Humans अंदर toh environment सुन्दर! Something to think about... lets not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment...and its the least we can do! #bethechannge” [sic].

Also Read | World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt, Tamannaah Bhatia Urge Fans To Protect Environment

Kriti Sanon shared a couple of pictures of herself enclosed in nature. In one of them, she is seen on a safari sitting on a jeep with elephants in the background. The caption on her post read, “I can never stop admiring how beautifully God has created everything around us.. and how well synchronised everything is.. Lets not break the harmony, the Rhythm of mother Nature.. we are all connected.. what we give is what we’ll get.. Karma.. I believe that the sufferings of Today are a result of what we chose to do and how we chose to BE.. so lets BE BETTER.. and protect the world we live in 🌎.. #WorldEnvironmentDay”[sic].

World Environment Day began in 1974 and has been a flagship campaign to raise awareness on environmental issues ranging from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. Over 143 countries participate each year in the event with different themes. World Environment Day theme for 2020 is “Celebrate Biodiversity.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.