World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt, Tamannaah Bhatia Urge Fans To Protect Environment

The World Environment Day holds a special significance this year around as the world faces a number of natural calamities while also learning the importance of ecological balance during the COVID-19 lockdown. This year around, celebrities and netizens have come forward and shared their views on the importance of preserving environmental resources. The theme of World Environment Day 2020 is Biodiversity and various personalities of the entertainment industry in India have shared posts, urging people to be sensitive towards nature and understand its importance. Check out celebrity posts on World Environment Day 2020.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram on World Environment Day and posted a throwback photo with his son Yug. Both Ajay and Yug can be seen enjoying in the pool surrounded by trees. The actor wrote in his caption that mother Earth is as sensitive as humans are and it is important to preserve the planet.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt also uploaded a World Environment Day post where he shared a photo of himself posing against the backdrop of a green cover. The actor wrote that the tough times' humanity is facing now is a message by nature to change our lifestyles. The actor wrote furthermore that a lot of damage has been done by humans but if every individual comes forward and does their small part then the environment can be saved.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha also shared an Instagram post where she wrote that with COVID-19, locust and cyclones in 2020, people have learnt that they should not take the earth and the environment for granted. She urged people to take care of the environment as it is the only home for humans. Check out her post below -

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter and posted a World Environment Day post. The actor wrote that she wishes people stay hopeful and resolve to protect the planet and nurture the environment. The actor furthermore stated that people's health and livelihoods are interconnected with nature.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia also took to her Twitter on World Environment Day and posted a photo posing in front of a garden. The actor shared a quote along with her post writing that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. Check it out below -

