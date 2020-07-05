Bollywood Characters Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On These Quirky Character Names?

There are several Bollywood characters that are known for their personality, characteristics, or name. Some character names are so tricky that it's hard to remember them even if you like the character. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the movie by a popular character name in it.
8. Which movie is this character from – Pralayanath Gundaswamy
Tirangaa
9. Which movie is this character from – Lotiya Pathan
Tezaab
10. Which movie is this character from – Ninja Chacha
Hello Brother
11. Which movie is this character from – Pappu Pager
Deewana Mastana
12. Which movie is this character from – Sattu Supari
Golmaal
13. Which movie is this character from – Soundarya Bhagayalaxmi Venkateshwari Basapa Rao
Housefull 2
14. Which movie is this character from – Khokha Singh
Trimurti
15. Which movie is this character from – Colonel Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh
Chhoti Si Baat
