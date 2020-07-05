Last Updated:

Bollywood Characters Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On These Quirky Character Names?

Take Bollywood Characters Quiz and check out if you can guess the name of the movie by a character name from it. Take the quiz and share your score with others.

Bollywood characters quiz

There are several Bollywood characters that are known for their personality, characteristics, or name. Some character names are so tricky that it's hard to remember them even if you like the character. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the movie by a popular character name in it. 

Bollywood Character Quiz 

1. Which movie is this character from – Kesariya Vilyati

  • Ram Lakhan
  • Mohra
  • Kesari
  • Saudagar

2. Which movie is this character from – Ibu Hatela

  • Ilaaka
  • Rangbaaz
  • Jallaad
  • Gunda

3. Which movie is this character from – Crime-Master GOGO

  • Raja Babu
  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Qurbani
  • Mawaali

4. Which movie is this character from – Chhota Chhatri

  • Deewane Huye Paagal
  • Awara Paagal Deewana
  • Deewana Tere Naam Ka
  • Zamaana Deewana

5. Which movie is this character from –  Surma Bhopali

  • Muqaddar Ka Sikandar
  • Zanjeer
  • Deewar
  • Sholay

6. Which movie is this character from – Jhamunda

  • Ajooba
  • Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
  • Jajantaram Mamantaram
  • Mast Kalandar

7. Which movie is this character from – Shaakal

  • Mr. India
  • Shaan
  • Naseeb
  • Yaadon Ki Baarat

8. Which movie is this character from – Pralayanath Gundaswamy

  • Krantiveer
  • Dharam Kanta
  • Tirangaa
  • Karamayogi

9. Which movie is this character from – Lotiya Pathan

  • Tezaab
  • Beta
  • Benaam Badsha
  • Mustafa

10. Which movie is this character from – Ninja Chacha

  • Chal Mere Bhai
  • Jalwa
  • Hello Brother
  • Masti

11. Which movie is this character from – Pappu Pager

  • Deewana Mastana
  • Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja
  • Badhaai Ho Badhaai
  • Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

12. Which movie is this character from – Sattu Supari

  • All the best
  • Bol Bachchan
  • Sunday
  • Golmaal

13. Which movie is this character from – Soundarya Bhagayalaxmi Venkateshwari Basapa Rao

  • Chennai Express
  • Housefull 2
  • Dhamaal
  • De Dana Dan

14. Which movie is this character from – Khokha Singh

  • Trimurti
  • Tridev
  • Tumbbad
  • Trishul

15. Which movie is this character from – Colonel Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh

  • Soldier
  • Bichho
  • Sainik
  • Chhoti Si Baat

Bollywood Character Quiz Answers

1. Which movie is this character from – Kesariya Vilyati

  • Ram Lakhan

2. Which movie is this character from – Ibu Hatela

  • Gunda

3. Which movie is this character from – Crime-Master GOGO

  • Andaz Apna Apna

4. Which movie is this character from – Chhota Chhatri

  • Awara Paagal Deewana

5. Which movie is this character from –  Surma Bhopali

  • Sholay

6. Which movie is this character from – Jhamunda

  • Jajantaram Mamantaram

7. Which movie is this character from – Shaakal

  • Shaan

8. Which movie is this character from – Pralayanath Gundaswamy

  • Tirangaa

9. Which movie is this character from – Lotiya Pathan

  • Tezaab

10. Which movie is this character from – Ninja Chacha

  • Hello Brother

11. Which movie is this character from – Pappu Pager

  • Deewana Mastana

12. Which movie is this character from – Sattu Supari

  • Golmaal

13. Which movie is this character from – Soundarya Bhagayalaxmi Venkateshwari Basapa Rao

  • Housefull 2

14. Which movie is this character from – Khokha Singh

  • Trimurti

15. Which movie is this character from – Colonel Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh

  • Chhoti Si Baat

 

 

