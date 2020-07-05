Bollywood Characters Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On These Quirky Character Names?

There are several Bollywood characters that are known for their personality, characteristics, or name. Some character names are so tricky that it's hard to remember them even if you like the character. Take the quiz and check out if you can remember the movie by a popular character name in it.

Bollywood Character Quiz

1. Which movie is this character from – Kesariya Vilyati

Ram Lakhan

Mohra

Kesari

Saudagar

2. Which movie is this character from – Ibu Hatela

Ilaaka

Rangbaaz

Jallaad

Gunda

3. Which movie is this character from – Crime-Master GOGO

Raja Babu

Andaz Apna Apna

Qurbani

Mawaali

4. Which movie is this character from – Chhota Chhatri

Deewane Huye Paagal

Awara Paagal Deewana

Deewana Tere Naam Ka

Zamaana Deewana

5. Which movie is this character from – Surma Bhopali

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Zanjeer

Deewar

Sholay

6. Which movie is this character from – Jhamunda

Ajooba

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

Jajantaram Mamantaram

Mast Kalandar

7. Which movie is this character from – Shaakal

Mr. India

Shaan

Naseeb

Yaadon Ki Baarat

8. Which movie is this character from – Pralayanath Gundaswamy

Krantiveer

Dharam Kanta

Tirangaa

Karamayogi

9. Which movie is this character from – Lotiya Pathan

Tezaab

Beta

Benaam Badsha

Mustafa

10. Which movie is this character from – Ninja Chacha

Chal Mere Bhai

Jalwa

Hello Brother

Masti

11. Which movie is this character from – Pappu Pager

Deewana Mastana

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Badhaai Ho Badhaai

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

12. Which movie is this character from – Sattu Supari

All the best

Bol Bachchan

Sunday

Golmaal

13. Which movie is this character from – Soundarya Bhagayalaxmi Venkateshwari Basapa Rao

Chennai Express

Housefull 2

Dhamaal

De Dana Dan

14. Which movie is this character from – Khokha Singh

Trimurti

Tridev

Tumbbad

Trishul

15. Which movie is this character from – Colonel Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh

Soldier

Bichho

Sainik

Chhoti Si Baat

Bollywood Character Quiz Answers

1. Which movie is this character from – Kesariya Vilyati

Ram Lakhan

2. Which movie is this character from – Ibu Hatela

Gunda

3. Which movie is this character from – Crime-Master GOGO

Andaz Apna Apna

4. Which movie is this character from – Chhota Chhatri

Awara Paagal Deewana

5. Which movie is this character from – Surma Bhopali

Sholay

6. Which movie is this character from – Jhamunda

Jajantaram Mamantaram

7. Which movie is this character from – Shaakal

Shaan

8. Which movie is this character from – Pralayanath Gundaswamy

Tirangaa

9. Which movie is this character from – Lotiya Pathan

Tezaab

10. Which movie is this character from – Ninja Chacha

Hello Brother

11. Which movie is this character from – Pappu Pager

Deewana Mastana

12. Which movie is this character from – Sattu Supari

Golmaal

13. Which movie is this character from – Soundarya Bhagayalaxmi Venkateshwari Basapa Rao

Housefull 2

14. Which movie is this character from – Khokha Singh

Trimurti

15. Which movie is this character from – Colonel Julius Nagendranath Wilfred Singh

Chhoti Si Baat

