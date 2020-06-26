Last Updated:

Take This Bollywood Memes Quiz To Test How Strong Is Your Meme Game

Take the quiz and see if you can guess the movie name correctly based on these memes. Read ahead in order to take up this fun Bollywood memes quiz. 

bollywood memes quiz

Bollywood fans have recently been taking the entire concept of movies and turning it into a digital source of fun through memes. Recently, even when someone, as reputed as Elon Musk's tweet asking for meme heroes went viral, desi memers flooded his timeline with some of the most popular memes of all times. Elon Musk has spoken wisely when he said that “Who controls the memes, controls the Universe”.

Here's a meme quiz based on some all-time popular memes that Bollywood has given to the fans over the years. Take the quiz and you will know if you can guess the movie correctly based on these memes. Read in order to take up this fun Bollywood meme quiz. 

Bollywood meme quiz 

1. Which movie still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Hera Pheri
  • Phir Hera Pheri
  • Bhagam Bhag
  • Dhadkan

2. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
  • Lage Raho Munna Bhai
  • Sanju
  • Ae Dil Hai Muskhil

3. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Piku
  • Sanju
  • Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
  • Heropanti

4. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Hera Pheri
  • Phir Hera Pheri
  • Kidnap
  • De Dhana Dhan

5. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Anjaana Anjaani
  • Sholay
  • Phir Hera Pheri
  • Bhaagam Bhaag

6. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Welcome
  • Welcome Back
  • Bharat
  • Table No. 21

7. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Hulchul
  • Chalte Chalte
  • Chup Chup Ke
  • Hungama

8. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Golmaal
  • Lage Raho Munna Bhai
  • Bhool Bhulaiya
  • Dhol

9. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Bhool Bhulaiya
  • Ladies Tailor
  • Bhagaam Bhaag
  • Khatta Meetha

10. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Pari
  • Rab Ne Bana Di Jofi
  • Sui Dhaaga
  • Zero

11. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Ajnaabi
  • Baajirao Mastaani
  • Drona
  • Dil Dhadakne Do

12. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Chennai Express
  • Om Shanti Om
  • Break Ke Baad
  • Ram Leela

13. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Mujhse Dosti Karogi
  • Refugee
  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
  • Dil Toh Pagal Hai

14. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Bajraangi Bhaijaan
  • Babumooshai Bandookbaz
  • Gangs of Wasseypur
  • Kick

15. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Seeta Aur Geeta
  • Sholay
  • Satte Pe Satta
  • Naseeb

Answers

  1. Phir Hera Pheri
  2. Sanju
  3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
  4. Hera Pheri
  5. Phir Hera Pheri
  6. Welcome
  7. Chup Chup Ke
  8. Golmaal
  9. Bhagam Bhag
  10. Sui Dhaaga
  11. Bajirao Mastani
  12. Chennai Express
  13. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
  14. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
  15. Seeta Aur Geeta

 

 

