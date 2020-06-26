Take This Bollywood Memes Quiz To Test How Strong Is Your Meme Game

Bollywood fans have recently been taking the entire concept of movies and turning it into a digital source of fun through memes. Recently, even when someone, as reputed as Elon Musk's tweet asking for meme heroes went viral, desi memers flooded his timeline with some of the most popular memes of all times. Elon Musk has spoken wisely when he said that “Who controls the memes, controls the Universe”.

Here's a meme quiz based on some all-time popular memes that Bollywood has given to the fans over the years. Take the quiz and you will know if you can guess the movie correctly based on these memes. Read in order to take up this fun Bollywood meme quiz.

Bollywood meme quiz

1. Which movie still is this meme from?

Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri

Bhagam Bhag

Dhadkan

2. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Sanju

Ae Dil Hai Muskhil

3. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Piku

Sanju

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Heropanti

4. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri

Kidnap

De Dhana Dhan

5. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Anjaana Anjaani

Sholay

Phir Hera Pheri

Bhaagam Bhaag

6. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Welcome

Welcome Back

Bharat

Table No. 21

7. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Hulchul

Chalte Chalte

Chup Chup Ke

Hungama

8. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Golmaal

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Bhool Bhulaiya

Dhol

9. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Bhool Bhulaiya

Ladies Tailor

Bhagaam Bhaag

Khatta Meetha

10. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Pari

Rab Ne Bana Di Jofi

Sui Dhaaga

Zero

11. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Ajnaabi

Baajirao Mastaani

Drona

Dil Dhadakne Do

12. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Chennai Express

Om Shanti Om

Break Ke Baad

Ram Leela

13. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Mujhse Dosti Karogi

Refugee

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

14. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Bajraangi Bhaijaan

Babumooshai Bandookbaz

Gangs of Wasseypur

Kick

15. Which movie’s still is this meme from?

Seeta Aur Geeta

Sholay

Satte Pe Satta

Naseeb

Answers

Phir Hera Pheri Sanju Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Hera Pheri Phir Hera Pheri Welcome Chup Chup Ke Golmaal Bhagam Bhag Sui Dhaaga Bajirao Mastani Chennai Express Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Bajrangi Bhaijaan Seeta Aur Geeta

