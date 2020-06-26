Take This Bollywood Memes Quiz To Test How Strong Is Your Meme Game

Bollywood fans have recently been taking the entire concept of movies and turning it into a digital source of fun through memes. Recently, even when someone, as reputed as Elon Musk's tweet asking for meme heroes went viral, desi memers flooded his timeline with some of the most popular memes of all times. Elon Musk has spoken wisely when he said that “Who controls the memes, controls the Universe”.
Here's a meme quiz based on some all-time popular memes that Bollywood has given to the fans over the years. Take the quiz and you will know if you can guess the movie correctly based on these memes. Read in order to take up this fun Bollywood meme quiz.
Bollywood meme quiz
1. Which movie still is this meme from?
- Hera Pheri
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Bhagam Bhag
- Dhadkan
2. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
- Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- Sanju
- Ae Dil Hai Muskhil
3. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Piku
- Sanju
- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
- Heropanti
Also Read | Shaktimaan Quiz: Celebrate Mukesh Khanna’s Birthday By Solving These Questions
4. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Hera Pheri
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Kidnap
- De Dhana Dhan
5. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Anjaana Anjaani
- Sholay
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Bhaagam Bhaag
6. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Welcome
- Welcome Back
- Bharat
- Table No. 21
Also Read | Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz
7. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Hulchul
- Chalte Chalte
- Chup Chup Ke
- Hungama
8. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Golmaal
- Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- Bhool Bhulaiya
- Dhol
9. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Bhool Bhulaiya
- Ladies Tailor
- Bhagaam Bhaag
- Khatta Meetha
Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please' Quiz: Which Character Would Be Your Perfect Date On Rainy Day?
10. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Pari
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jofi
- Sui Dhaaga
- Zero
11. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Ajnaabi
- Baajirao Mastaani
- Drona
- Dil Dhadakne Do
12. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Chennai Express
- Om Shanti Om
- Break Ke Baad
- Ram Leela
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Character Quiz: Find Out If You Are Poo, Geet, Kia Or Deepti Batra
13. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Mujhse Dosti Karogi
- Refugee
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
- Dil Toh Pagal Hai
14. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Bajraangi Bhaijaan
- Babumooshai Bandookbaz
- Gangs of Wasseypur
- Kick
15. Which movie’s still is this meme from?
- Seeta Aur Geeta
- Sholay
- Satte Pe Satta
- Naseeb
Answers
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Sanju
- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
- Hera Pheri
- Phir Hera Pheri
- Welcome
- Chup Chup Ke
- Golmaal
- Bhagam Bhag
- Sui Dhaaga
- Bajirao Mastani
- Chennai Express
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan
- Seeta Aur Geeta
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.