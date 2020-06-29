Bollywood Quiz: Find Out Which Rohan In Bollywood Do You Relate To The Most

Bollywood has always been fond of the name Rohan. Several movies have given memorable characters through Rohans in Bollywood. Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil showed what a man on a mission can do, Rohan Nanda from Student Of The Year showed the many layers of a popular college student and Rohan Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham showed how a perfect son and brother should be like.

Here is a Bollywood quiz to know which Rohan in Bollywood are you closest to. Is it Rohan Bhatnagar, Rohan Nanda or Rohan Raichand. This quiz has no right or wrong answers, but the answers will determine which Rohan you relate the most to. Answer the following questions and see which Rohan in Bollywood are you most relatable to.

Find Out Which Rohan are you

1. What do you do in your leisure time

Image Credits: A still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Spend time with your friends. Spend time with your sibling. Spend time with your partner.

2. What type of personality do you feel most relatable to?

Extrovert Ambivert Introvert

3. How big is your group of friends?

Image Credits: In a still from Student Of The Year

You have lots of friends. Just one or two friends. A selected few friends.

4. Who are you closest to?

Image Credits: A still from Kaabil

Your friends. Your immediate family member. Your partner.

5. How are you likely to avenge any wrongdoing of you or your loved ones?

By defeating them in a competition. By trying to make a change through love. By planning a series of violent events.

6. How are/were you in college?

Image Credits: A still from Student Of The Year

The most popular kid. Known by all but minding your own business Barely talking with people other than their selected friends

7. How do you plan on finding your love

Image Credits: A still from Kaabil

Have no plan at all. By wooing someone you know. Meeting that someone through a common friend.

The answers to determine which Rohan are you?

Mostly 1 – You are Rohan Nanda from Student Of The Year

Mostly 2 – You are Rohan Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Mostly 3 – You are Rohan Bhatnagar from Kaabil

