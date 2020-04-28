Aditi Rao Hydari And Kiran Rao Are First Cousins; Read About Their Family Connection

Actor and singer Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in 2006 and has appeared in several films and TV shows since then. A classical Bharatanatyam dancer, Aditi Rao Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actor is best known for her roles in movies like Murder 3, Rockstar, London Paris New York and Padmaavat. However, many of her fans might be unaware that Aditi shares a connection with Aamir Khan’s wife Kiron Rao. Here’s how:

Aditi Rao Hydari’s connection to Kiran Rao

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari, who belongs two royal lineages, is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grand niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, who was a former Governor of Assam. Aditi’s maternal grandfather, Raja J Rameshwar Rao, was the Raja of Wanaparthy and he headed the administration of Wanaparthi state during that time. Surprisingly, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's director wife Kiran Rao also belongs to the royal family of J Rameshwar Rao. Hence, these beautiful divas are first cousins as JP Rao was the maternal grandfather of Aditi and Kiran's paternal grandfather.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for her next release, The Girl On The Train which also features Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari in the lead. The film is reported to be the remake of 2016's Hollywood thriller of the same name. Besides this, Aditi has a slew of South Indian films in the coming months. She will be next seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's V and Naranipuzha Shanavas's Soofiyum Sujathayum. The actor has also signed for choreographer Brindha's directorial debut, Aye Sinamika, which also features Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan.

