Bollywood Couple Quiz: Guess The Bollywood Mom And Dad Based On Their Kids' Pictures

Whether it is for their looks or their achievements, star kids have always been in the news. They tend to become the main attraction of media, and every move of theirs is under scrutiny. One thing that draws everyone's attention to them is their cuteness. Apart from that, people also find that some celebrity kids look exactly like their parents and that makes them even more adored by everyone. Here's a Bollywood couple quiz where you have to guess the Bollywood couples based on the photos of their adorable kids.

Bollywood celebrity quiz

Can you guess which celebrity couple's kids are these?

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan Mira Rajput- Shahid Kapoor Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi Malaika Arora Khan- Arbaaz Khan

Whose celebrity kid do you see in the picture?

Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi Mira Rajput- Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan Malaika Arora Khan- Arbaaz Khan

Which Bollywood celebrity couple's kid is this?

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Mira Rajput- Shahid Kapoor Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi

Can you recognize the Bollywood couple with the picture of their kid?

Arpita Khan Sharma - Aayush Sharma Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan Hrithik Roshan - Suzanne Khan

Whose celebrity couple's kid is this?

Arpita Khan Sharma - Aayush Sharma Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

Can you recognise the Bollywood couple with the picture of their kid?

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Mira Rajput- Shahid Kapoor Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu

Whose celebrity couple's kid is this?

Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia Deshmukh Kunal Kemmu- Soha Ali Khan Angad Bedi - Neha Dhupia Imran Khan- Avantika Malik

Whose celebrity couple's kid is this?

Kunal Kemmu- Soha Ali Khan Angad Bedi - Neha Dhupia Imran Khan- Avantika Malik Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani

Whose celebrity couple's kid is this?

Arpita Khan Sharma - Aayush Sharma Amrita Arora- Shakeel Ladak Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood celebrity quiz - answers

Mira Rajput- Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu

Arpita Khan Sharma – Aayush Sharma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia Deshmukh

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani

Amrita Arora- Shakeel Ladak

Image credits: Celebrity Couple/ Fanpages Instagram

