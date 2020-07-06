Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence On Nepotism; Defends Star Kids And Challenges That They Face

Nepotism has become a major topic of discussion once again after the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the last several days, many actors were seen being vocal about the issue. Social media had also been witnessing Bollywood celebs shedding light on this sensitive topic. In the midst of this, Tiger Shroff, in a recent interview with a news portal opened about his take on nepotism saying that it becomes difficult for star kids too to gain success in the film industry.

Tiger Shroff opens up about being a star kid

During the media interaction, Tiger was seen saying that being Jackie Shroff’s son adds more pressure on him. He added how being a star kid is easily misunderstood by everyone thinking it is a piece of cakewalk for them. However, the reality is different. Being a star’s son, he has to add double the effort to make it on his own. The Baaghi actor also said that being a star kid definitely gets one a little attention and it helps too. However, it takes extra effort from their side to make it big in the industry. According to him, he has managed to get out of his father’s shadow.

Tiger Shroff about being an easy target

Talking about Jackie Shroff’s film career, Tiger said that he has been in the industry for 30 odd years. His father has faced all the highs and lows of the film industry and has surely kept him protected from a very young age. According to Tiger, now that he has started his own career and he is out there in the open, he has become an easy target.

Previously, prominent Bollywood musician Mika Singh was also seen sharing his opinion about nepotism. According to the singer, the Bollywood music industry is purely based on merit and nothing else. He added that in the past he has seen many singers who became famous momentarily but then later ended up disappearing. Mika said that he believes that everyone should get a break in the industry however after that everything is based on talent.

The musician said that only a few people become successful and others disappear. He further added that top actors like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all outsiders. He concluded his interview saying that the industry is made of legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan who have been in the industry for a long time and that no one should disrespect it.

