Kangana Ranaut Reveals 'Movie Mafia' Claims Outsiders Aren't As Good Looking As Star Kids

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has reignited the conversation on nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken critics of nepotism and Bollywood's groupism mentality. She often gets into trouble for nepotism allegations that she makes against Bollywood A-listers.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut restarted her crusade against the "movie mafia". In Kangana Ranaut's latest post, she revealed that Bollywood bigwigs discriminated against star kids and outsiders. According to Kangana, the Bollywood "movie mafia" believes that outsiders are not as "good looking and talented" as star kids.

Kangana Ranaut claims that the movie mafia heavily discriminates against star kids and outsiders

Some people saying it’s body shaming no it’s not, it’s a reality check for movie mafia people like Karan Johar who went on record to say if outsiders arnt as good looking and talented as star kids it’s not his fault, people must wake up to their crude brain washing https://t.co/G24uHsgNbr — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 24, 2020

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut shared some before and after photos of Bollywood star kids. The images showcased how different the actors looked before they got into the Bollywood film industry. In the caption for the pictures, Kangana Ranaut stated that what she was doing was not body shaming. She claimed that she was only sharing these photos are a reality check for "movie mafia" people.

According to Kangana Ranaut, people from the Bollywood "movie mafia" have gone on record to say that outsiders are not as talented or good looking as star kids. The actor then added that people needed to "wake up" to Bollywood's "crude brainwashing". Many fans agreed with Kangana Ranaut message, though some netizens were displeased that the actor was body-shaming star kids.

One fan mentioned that while they agreed with Kangana Ranaut's message, body-shaming was still unacceptable. Another fan shared quotes from Kangana Ranaut's old interviews where she called out nepotism in Bollywood. Here are some fans who reacted to Kangana Ranaut's latest note on social media.

This is Bodyshammimg. Rest I'm agree that that's completely wrong ki only Starkids are good looking like we common people are talented & good looking as well but we also can't say that this isn't Bodyshammimg. Talents speak more than good faces. — Puja Agarwal ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) June 24, 2020

The starkids do not look good but they are made good.

But looking good is not enough, but acting should also perfect#KanganaRanaut #CBIEnquiryForSushant — Kangana Ranaut 👑FAN👑 (@its_beb0) June 24, 2020

Star kids have faced a lot of backlash after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many fans believe that star kids are preferred over outsiders due to nepotism in Bollywood. In fact, multiple star kids are losing thousands of followers on social media as a result of nepotism backlash. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Pandey have lost over 170k followers, while Alia Bhatt has lost around 700k followers on Instagram.

