Ranbir-Deepika & Other Bollywood Pairs Who Moved On Graciously After Their Split

Alongside Bollywood movies and celebrity gossips, Bollywood couples' relationship timelines have always been the talk of the town. Ex-couples mostly go through one major dilemma, stay friends and then end it on a good note or continue the cold war.

The situation is similar in the shimmering world of Bollywood. Take a look at these Bollywood ex-couples who broke up but moved on graciously and are still on talking terms with their ex.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were one of the popular Bollywood couples. Their split was a shock for their fans. The media and fans also could not ignore Deepika Padukone getting a tattoo of Ranbir Kapoor's initials.

However, the duo moved on positively and worked together even after their breakup. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a small reunion with their better half-Ranbir with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

According to the reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dated for a few years and were one of Bollywood's hottest couples. Despite the couple's separation, Salman and Katrina Kaif worked together in several movies. Salman Khan and Katrina were last seen in Bharat.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma reportedly started their reported relationship during their film, Band Baaja Baaraat. Later, the couple also was featured in another Bollywood-drama, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. However, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma parted ways when Anushka was rumoured to be dating Virat Kohli back then.

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS - DEEPIKA PADUKONE INSTAGRAM

