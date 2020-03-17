Angad Bedi Supports Neha Dhupia After Roadies Controversy Refuses To Die Down

The internet trolls started taking a toll on actor Neha Dhupia after she gave her personal opinion in public, on a reality show. Neha Dhupia has been one of the judges of the reality show Roadies Revolution, which airs on MTV. After Neha Dhupia made a statement on the show for calling it a girl's choice, who cheated on her boyfriend with five other boys, Neha Dhupia had been brutally trolled.

Angad Bedi defends wife Neha Dhupia

A few days later, Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi shared a post on his Instagram account and also shared five pictures with Neha Dhupia, after trollers targetted him. In the caption, he referred to the trollers who had been asking him to reveal his other girlfriends. He shared five adorable pictures with Neha and wrote that these were his five girlfriends. However, Angad Bedi was brutally slammed by the trollers who commented harsh things on his post.

After the post, Angad Bedi took a toll on these trollers slamming them down. He stood by Neha Dhupia and her statement that she was against physical abuse in any kind of relationship.

Neha also wrote that she does not promote cheating but the boy had no right to slap the girl. She wrote that when a man and a woman are in a relationship whatever they do is their moral choice, but it should not lead to physical abuse. Neha Dhupia also added that she cleared the air because people had been targetting her family, friends and her co-workers, which was a criminal offence.

Her Instagram post received many comments from Bollywood stars namely- Priyank Sharma, Karan Johar, Sonu Sonu Sood, Aparshakti Khurrana amongst others.

