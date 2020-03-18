The Debate
Neha Dhupia Posts Adorable Picture With Daughter On Instagram

Bollywood News

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and posted pictures with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi amidst the controversies she is facing. Read on to know more.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is an Indian film actor who was recently on the radar of netizens for some of the remarks she made on a television reality show. A lot of her fellow stars came in support of her against trollers as Neha Dhupia was also seen requesting fans to come in her support. But amidst all the controversies, the actor took to her Instagram account and posted a couple of pictures with her daughter. Check out the pictures below.

Neha Dhupia's fun time with daughter amid controversy

On the occasion of her daughter turning 16 months old, Neha Dhupia posted a picture with her. She wrote in the caption that spending time with her daughter is what actually matters. She wished her love, health and happiness. Check out the pictures below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Here are other pictures posted by Neha Dhupia with her daughter. Check them out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

 

 

First Published:
