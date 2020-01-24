Bollywood Nights In Kolkata Are Quite Popular At These Resto-bars, Check Here

West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata, is also the city which offers one of the best nightlife experiences across India. The vibrant city of Kolkata is home to some uber-cool discos and clubs. When it comes to Bollywood nights in Kolkata, there is definitely a list of resto-bars in Kolkata which you must-visit, if you are a Bollywood buff. For a Bollywood fan, who thoroughly enjoys Hindi films music, an ideal place to party is one which hosts memorable Bollywood nights. Fortunately, there's no dearth of resto-bars in Kolkata which hosts such events. Take a look at our top picks-.

Top Five Clubs in Kolkata hosting best Bollywood nights

Tantra

As soon as you enter this place, you will feel like straightaway hitting the dance-floor. Tantra Bollywood nights in Kolkata are quite famous. It is a lavish night club which is spread over two levels. Also, Tantra is amongst the oldest resto-bars in Kolkata. It is located in the posh Park Street area. Tantra hosts Bollywood nights in Kolkata every Wednesday and Saturday, and the best time to visit is after 9 pm in the evening.

Black Lounge and Bar

If you are someone who has two left feet but still can't resist dancing when the DJ plays a Bollywood song, then the Black Lounge and Bar is the place to go. You can truly enjoy a fun-filled evening with your friends at this super cool club. The Black Lounge and Bar is located at Robinson Street. Bollywood night is every Saturday, which starts at 8 pm.

Myx

Myx is a stylishly luxurious nightclub in Kolkata, which is huge in size. Myx is quite popular amongst youngsters and during Bollywood nights in Kolkata, this is where you will find the city's famous faces. The most unique thing about this particular night club is that there are three DJ's who play back-to-back during Bollywood night. Hence, it becomes very difficult to keep yourself away from the dance floor. Myx is situated at 20G Park Street.

