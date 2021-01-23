Bollywood delegation with Sunny Deol meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman amid industry's woes

The film industry is facing a challenging time currently with the lack of footfall at the theatres and no major releases at the box office. While shootings have resumed and many ventures are hitting the web directly, the theatres and its employees have been brainstorming on ideas to revive the industry. A delegation of the film industry recently met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raising their concerns.

Film industry delegation meets Finance Minister

Well-known names of the multiplex industry Sanjeev Bijli and Kamal Gianchandan were accompanied by actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol during the meeting. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the pictures, the leader assured that the government will ‘certainly’ consider relief measures proposed by the industry for the revival of the film industry.

DELEGATION MEETS FINANCE MINISTER... Hon Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs #NirmalaSitharaman ji met #SunnyDeol, #SanjeevBijli and #KamalGianchandani... She assured that the government will certainly consider relief measures proposed by the industry.

The development came a day after Sunny Deol and some more members of the film industry like Sanjeev Bijli and Kamal Gianchandanhad met Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The minister too had assured help to the industry and promised to address their concerns.

Theatres under stress

Since Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, there have been no major releases for the last 10 months. The major factor affecting the resumption on a full-fledged has been the state governments allowing only 50 per cent seating capacity. Many filmmakers showcased bravado in the meanwhile and movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shakeela and Christopher Nolan's Tenet released in theatres during this time, but the response has been not been impressive.

And at a time when the exhibitors were pinning their hopes on films involving A-listers to bail them out, even the big stars took to the Over-the-Top platform for their releases. Laxmii, Coolie No 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Sadak 2 were among the major films to take the direct online route, disappointing a section of fans, who wished to see their favourite stars on the big screen.

Hopes are now on movies like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83 and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan recently announced them and his fans that his movie won't be hitting OTT, but releasing in theatres on Eid.

