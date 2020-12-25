Nirmala Sitharaman Fires 'dynasty' Jibe On Rahul Gandhi's 'no Democracy In India' Remark

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday fired a 'dynasty' remark on Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the government, claiming "no democracy in India, only in imagination".

Speaking over the farmers' outreach by PM Modi while releasing Rs 18,000 crore to farmers on Friday, the union minister was asked about the 'no democracy in India' attack by Rahul Gandhi. Responding to it, she said, "If an opposition leader says this even after a party (BJP) single-handedly winning in the parliamentary election, then it becomes clear that he trusts the parliamentary democracy only when he wins, this is not called democracy, it is his tyranny which can only be practised in dynasty."

Adding further, she stated that Rahul Gandhi is not concerned about democracy but only about the welfare of one family.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not concerned about democracy, he only has parivarvaad in mind. Democracy is only when he wins, not when other party wins with a clear majority!" she stated.

After submitting the document containing two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that there is no democracy in India and that it exists only in the imagination. However, Republic TV accessed the documents on Thursday and found that there are no contact numbers or address of the farmers that the Congress party claims have signed the documents against farm laws.

Speaking on the two crore signatures of farmers against farm laws, Sitharaman on Friday questioned Rahul Gandhi over the Congress 2019 election manifesto.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress? They are against the laws just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them. The hypocrisy can be clearly seen," she said.

PM Modi's mega farmers' outreach

After the mega farmers' outreach by PM Modi, the Finance Minister has expressed hope that the deadlock between farmers and the government may soon come to an end with the resumption of deliberations over the farm laws. PM Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Thereafter PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. During the interaction, PM Modi also busted the lies being spread about the new agriculture reform laws with a reiteration that the government is ready to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

