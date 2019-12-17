Bollywood Female Actors Who Played Double Roles In Their Careers

Bollywood female actors are often seen essaying double roles in movies. These roles are often played to draw parallels between the two characters. The actors are either shown to be sisters or someone from the family of the actor. Many Bollywood female actors from Sharmila Tagore to Deepika Padukone have played double roles during their careers. Check out some of the actors who played double roles in their movies.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini played the roles of twin sisters in the movie Seeta Aur Geeta. The movie is reported to be the remake of Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam. In the movie, Geeta is shown to be bold and feisty, who lives life on her terms. While her twin Seeta is completely contradictory to her sister. The movie was loved by all and it even won Hema Malini a Filmfare award for Best Actress. Pic/IMDb

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore played a double role in the 1975 movie Mausam. In the movie directed by Gulzar, Tagore is seen in the role of Chanda Thapa as well as in the role of her daughter Kajili. The movie is considered to be one of the most well-crafted films and is also said to be the landmark film of Tagore’s career. The strong story and marvellous performance of Sharmila Tagore won her the National Award for Best Actress. Pic/IMDb

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone played the role of Sakhi and Suzy in the Nikhil Advani directorial movie Chandini Chowk to China. She plays the role of twin sisters who are separated after birth. While Sakhi stays back with her family, Suzy is taken away by villains. Though the film did not do too well at the Box Office, Deepika’s action sequence and dance sequences in the movie won many hearts. Pic/IMDb

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra did not play a double role, she played 12 roles in the same movie. In the movie, What’s Your Rashee? Priyanka Chopra played a different role for each astrological sign. In the Ashutosh Gowarikar directed movie, she is seen opposite Harman Baweja. Though the movie did not do too well at the box office, the movie is considered to be one of its kind. Pic/IMDb

