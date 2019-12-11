Hema Malini & Dharmendra Make Fans Nostalgic With This Veeru-Basanti Reunion; See Pic

Hema Malini recently shared a picture with her husband and actor Dharmendra. The picture is gaining a lot of love from the fans of the yesteryear superstars. Read on to know more about this story.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s adorable picture

Bollywood has witnessed many on-screen couples settling down in real-life. One such couple is yesteryear superstars Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Both the superstars met on the set of their film, and that’s where their love blossomed. One of the most hit movies of this couple is Sholay. Fans of Hema Malini and Dharmendra were floored by their on-screen chemistry in the film.

Hema Malini keeps her personal life pretty private and hence does not upload many pictures with her family. But recently, the Dream Girl shared a picture with her husband Dharmendra on Twitter. This picture shared by Hema Malini made fans nostalgic. They were quick to bring in references from Sholay in the comment section of this picture. They even started putting in references to their famous characters Veeru and Basanti from Sholay.

In the picture, Hema Malini is sporting a grey and golden suit and looks beautiful. Whereas the Sholay actor Dharmendra looks dapper in a beige jacket with a brown scarf and pants. Hema Malini added a simple caption to the post. Her caption stated, “With love & best wishes”. Take a look at this adorable picture of Hema Malini and Dharmendra here.

With love & best wishes pic.twitter.com/6ySxTmyYwf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 11, 2019

Celebrated Dharamji’s birthday! The whole family was with him and we had wonderful, quality time together! He was so happy🙏 pic.twitter.com/BX62Q4idI4 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2019

She also shared another post that is just a picture of senior actor Dharmendra. In this picture, Hema Malini added a much longer caption. She stated that “Celebrated Dharamji’s birthday! The whole family was with him and we had wonderful, quality time together! He was so happy." Netizens agree with Hema Malini’s statement as the Sholay actor was all smiling in both pictures.

