Deepika Padukone Wins Crystal Award For Her Initiative To Destigmatize Mental Illness

Deepika Padukone is known not only for her acting but also for her contribution to many social causes by spreading awareness about them over the years. One of the causes is mental health. Once suffering from mental issues herself, the actor made it one of her main goals to spread awareness about mental health problems and combat the stigma that exists about the topic. Deepika Padukone was recently awarded the 26th Annual Crystal Award for the massive efforts the actor put in to spread awareness about the importance of mental health.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Deepika spoke to the audience gathered at the event and told them about why she strived to improve the perspective around mental health around the world. Deepika stated that more than 300 million people suffered from mental illness across the world. She added that depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world and an overall contributor to the global burden of disease.

Deepika Padukone further added it is now increasingly clear that people need to aggressively address the problem of mental health, which is an invisible and overlooked health and social burdens. Further, the popular actor expressed her gratitude for receiving the award. She stated that she was humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award. Deepika dedicated her award to all those millions around the globe who suffered from stress, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness.

Deepika Padukone's initiative to spread mental health awareness began in 2015 when she started her foundation named The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF). Through the foundation, Deepika has launched a countrywide campaign to spread awareness about mental illness as well as to fight against the stigma that is often associated with the topic. Even Deepika's next film is going to be based on a social issue that is rampant in the country. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Chhapaak, which is a biographical drama that is based on the life of a real-life acid attack survivor. The movie will focus on the physical and mental turmoil that Deepika's character will go through after the assault.

