Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' And Other Female-centric Patriotic Movies

Bollywood has produced several memorable movies about patriotism. However, there haven't been many patriotic films with female leads. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena and Sonam Kapoor's Neerja are two such movies about this particular subject with female characters as protagonists. Here are some of the actors who portrayed memorable patriotic females.

Actors who essayed patriotic females

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena is directed by Sharan Sharma and features Kapoor playing the role of Indian Air Force pilot named Gunjan Saxena. The film was initially scheduled to release at the theatres on March 13, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises, the movie later premiered on August 12, 2020, on Netflix.

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Shares His Different Moods Of 2020 With A Unique Twist; See Post

Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja'

Neerja is one of Bollywood's greatest female-centric movies that ignited a spirit of patriotism amongst the viewers. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the plot of the movie revolves around the Indian air hostess named Neerja Bhanot, who gave her life and saved the lives of several passengers of the flight that was hijacked by terrorists. Sonam Kapoor's performance in the movie was highly lauded.

ALSO READ | 'Tula Pahate Re' Fame Gayatri Datar's Most Stunning Pictures In Sarees

Nargis' 'Mother India'

Directed by Mehboob Khan, this film features Nargis in the titular role along with Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar in key roles. It is considered to be one of the most iconic movies in Indian Cinema. Nargis plays the role of a woman farmer who deals with various challenges in order to raise her kids amid post-independence India. The film received the All India Certificate of Merit for Best Feature Film.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati's Wedding: Fashion Cues To Take From The Wedding Guests

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'

This Kangana Ranaut starrer is a retelling of the epic story of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The plot focuses on the bravery and struggles of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Directed by Radha Krishna, Jagarlamudi, and Kangana Ranaut, this 2019 film performed well in India and overseas. It also went to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films in Japan.

Alia Bhatt's 'Razi'

Razi is yet another spy thriller film that showcases a woman's capabilities to serve her country. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Ali Bhatt in lead roles. She can be seen essaying the role of a girl named Sehmat. The movie revolves around this girl who ties the knot with a Pakistani man and works as an Indian female spy. The film received several Filmfare Awards for Best Director, Best Film and Best Actress.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni And Daisy Shah In Pantsuits; Who Wore It Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.