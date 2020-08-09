Samantha Akkineni And Daisy Shah In Pantsuits; Who Wore It Better?

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular contemporary actors in the South film industry. Daisy Shah is also a popular star in Bollywood, who is known for her works like Jai Ho. The two actors were spotted donning similar pantsuits that grabbed massive attention from fans. Check out the similar pantsuits sported by Samantha Akkineni and Daisy Shah:

Samantha Akkineni and Daisy Shah in similar pantsuits

Samantha Akkineni is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated on her daily activities. The actor seems to be giving some major fashion goals to her fans. She has donned various kinds of stylish outfits.

Akkineni wore a blazer wrap and collaborated it with joggers. She teamed her blazer and joggers with a brown belt that gave an overall sleek vibe. For accessories, Samantha Akkineni went for beige stilettos and opted for a wavy hairstyle with a minimalistic makeup. Check out the outfit donned by Samantha Akkineni:

Daisy Shah is also one of the popular faces on Instagram, who has quite a huge fan following. The actor also gives fans some major style goals with her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing platform. Shah was also spotted donning a similar outfit during one of the award functions.

Shah wore the black and white checkered blazer and opted for a black camisole underneath the blazer. Unlike Samantha Akkineni, Daisy Shah went for black pumps and a sleek ponytail hairstyle. She went for a subtle makeup. Have a look at the outfit donned by Daisy Shah:

Both Samantha Akkineni and Daisy Shah sported the look in the most elegant way. Fans were confused as to who wore the outfit better. The two styled the pantsuit in a very unique way that has impressed their fans.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu film, Jaanu, which is directed by Prem Kumar. The actor will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed by the Naanum Rowdydhaan director, Vignesh Shivan. The movie is currently under the filming stage.

Daisy Shah, on the other hand, was last seen in Gujarat 11. She played the role of Divya Chauhan. The film marked Daisy Shah's debut in the Gujarati films. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

