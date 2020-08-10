Rana Daggubati's Wedding: Fashion Cues To Take From The Wedding Guests

Rana Daggubati recently tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. The grand ceremony took place on August 08, 2020, in Hyderabad. The wedding was an intimate ceremony that was attended by just a few people. Prominent personalities from the film industry including Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun attended the wedding. Several guests gave fashion cues with their gorgeous outfits at the wedding. Read on to know what some of the guests wore at Rana Daggubati's wedding:

Fashion cues from guests at Rana Daggubati's wedding

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Upasana Kamineni Konidela can be seen sporting a silver saree that features some large floral patterns with a hint of green colour. The actor paired it with a matching blouse. For accessories, she opted for a diamond-studded necklace and a large bracelet. She left her hair loose and completed her look with a bindi. She also opted for minimalistic makeup.

ALSO READ | 'Tula Pahate Re' Fame Gayatri Datar's Most Stunning Pictures In Sarees

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya can be seen donning a sherwani. Keeping it minimal, he did not opt for any other accessories. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Geeta Kapoor Recreates Dharmesh's Unforgettable Audition; Watch

Ram Charan

The wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios located in Jubilee Hills. Ram Charan can be seen donning a silver-white sherwani with a buttoned front. He can be seen donning a watch to complete the look. Check out the picture that features Ram Charan posing along with wife, Upasana Kamineni, and the newly-married couple.

ALSO READ | Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim's Festive Pictures Will Set Some Serious Relationship Goals

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, one of the superstars of South Indian cinema, also attended the wedding ceremony. However, the actor opted for a more simplistic look. He went for an all-white long kurta and pajama. The outfit features a round collar with half-sleeves. The actor opted for a watch and a pair of black glasses. He completed the look by opting for black sandals. Check out:

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, went for more solid colours. She opted for a dark blue coloured saree with floral prints. The border of the saree features a grey and yellow shaded border. The actor went for a metallic necklace and long earrings. She tied her hair back in a low bun.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni And Daisy Shah In Pantsuits; Who Wore It Better?