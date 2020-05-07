Bollywood has always experimented with various genres in filmmaking. Despite the outcome, the industry has produced some great films to remember. One commonly portrayed theme has been that of an extramarital affair. The concept was generally treated as quite a serious one until the makers of the original Pati Patni Aur Woh added a hilarious or rather jovial touch to it. Here are some films in Bollywood which highlighted extramarital affairs.

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh and other films based on extramarital affairs

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Koki Poochega' Interview Gets Interrupted By His Mother; Watch

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh became a huge success soon upon its release, as prior to it people were quite excited for the film. The story revolved around the life of a married man who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl who just arrives in the city on a business trip. The friendship between the two grows stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife finds out about the affair. What follows next forms the crux of the film.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Sunny Singh's Best Scenes From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Rustom

Rustom was not essentially based on an extramarital affair; however, the conflict in the film arises due to it. A naval officer is confronted with his wife's alleged affair while he was away. Upon finding out, the officer heads straight to his naval camp, picks up a gun, and heads towards the house of his wife’s lover. In a cold-blooded manner, the naval officer fires three rounds on the wife’s lover and later voluntarily turns himself in. The courtroom drama that follows is interesting to watch and one cannot miss thee griping storyline the film has to offer.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Rustom' Broke Records With TV Premiere; Read Other Trivia About It

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna told the story of two couples or four individuals who are quite unhappy or want something more from their marriage. The story continues when Dev played by Shah Rukh Khan meets Maya played by Rani. The two try to solve their marriage life crisis as friends; however, they end up falling in love with each other despite being married to someone else. This 2006 film was an absolute hit and garnered tremendous praise from audiences along with many awards.

Also Read | When Akshay Kumar Supported His Leading Ladies In 'Rustom', 'Pad Man' And Other Films

Silsila

One of the oldest films to talk about extramarital affairs was the 1981 film Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan played prominent roles in the film. A man gives up his love when he is expected to marry his brother’s pregnant fiancée. However, fate reunites him with his past lover as they come face to face with each other. Unaware of the consequences, Amit gives in to his desires, putting his current marriage in danger.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.