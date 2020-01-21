Bollywood Films On Food That Are Delightful To Watch Apart From 'Cheeni Kum'

Bollywood has dabbled with 'food' as a theme for many movies. Bollywood has a lot of food-centric movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, The Lunchbox, Daawat-e-Ishq. Apart from these movies, check out other such movies which have 'food' as the core theme.

Bollywood movies on food which all foodies should watch

Bawarchi (1972)

Bawarchi is a family drama by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie is an adaptation of the Bengali film, Galpa Holeo Satyi. Bawarchi showcased Rajesh Khanna as a cook who enters a dysfunctional family of nine members headed by an old man. Rajesh Khanna masters all the cookery trades to reunite the family.

Ramji Londonwaley (2005)

Ramji Londonwaley is a Sanjay Dayma directorial. The plot of the movie revolved around Madhavan, who lives and works illegally in London and is an expert in delivering mouth-watering Indian cuisines.

But, what stands out is the sugar-free halwa that he created for diabetic patients, that gets the London crowds and food critics on their feet. It is probably one of the most underrated food-based movies that went unnoticed upon its release at the box-office.

Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

Amol Gupte’s Stanley Ka Dabba deals with school children and their tiffin-boxes, that are dug into by the ever-hungry school teacher played by Amol himself. Though the movie relishes upon snacks that school-children carry in their tiffin-boxes but, the characters in the movie make it a worth watch.

Chef (2017)

Chef is a Raja Krishna Menon directorial. He has also directed the blockbuster movie, Airlift. Chef is an official remake of the Hollywood film by the same name.

The movie features Saif Ali Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Saif, who quits his job to start his own ‘Meals on Wheels’ concept that serves a variety of lip-smacking food, on the go.

