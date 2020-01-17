Priyanka Chopra Says That The Bollywood Film Industry Needs A Transformation; Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had started her career in from winning the Miss World contest in the year 2000. She then turned to Bollywood and became an actor. Today, she has leapt from working in Bollywood to Hollywood. She married Nick Jonas in 2018, which was one of the biggest events of the year. We have seen Priyanka in female-centric movies over the years. Her films like Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Mary Kom have been loved by fans and have been seen as a sign of the increasing bankability of women-centric films in the industry. But recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas came forward and shared her early experience of being in the Hindi film industry. Here is what Priyanka had to say.

Priyanka Chopra says that the industry needs a transformation

While speaking to a media portal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed that when she started working in the Hindi film industry, she was told that the heroes of the film choose who the heroine for the film was going to be. PC added that this happened during 2002 and 2003 and she also added that it was all dependent on what the main actor said. She also said that it still happens in a lot of films. After this, Priyanka said that the only thing that has changed is that the audience is not biased about who the lead actor of the film is anymore.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also added that heroines who have selected female-led films had those films marked as their career millstones. She also expressed that when she was working on Fashion, many said that it will be bad for her career but she did the film anyway. She added that when she was young, no one taught her, but today, the industry has many examples like Deepika and Alia from whom young actors can take inspiration. She added that if there is a story to tell about a female, they will do it and they will also get people to come and watch the film. PC expressed that a few people are already doing it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also added that not only actresses but the narrators of many stories are also female. She added that when no one is ready to tell stories you want to, then do it yourself. She added that she is doing the same thing in the US and that her dream is to stop calling the films female-led and just call them normal movies.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

