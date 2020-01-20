Benefits Of Lemon To Enhance Taste In Food And For A Glowing Skin

Lemons have a high amount of vitamin C. They have high soluble fibre and plant compounds that give them a lot of health benefits. Lemons and lime juice have reportedly proven to be very beneficial for weight loss, heart disease, anaemia, kidney stones, digestive issues, etc. Lemons are squeezed in food for their tangy flavour and zingy taste. They can be added as a garnishing element or even while cooking a gravy. They are also used in making face packs or for cleansing skin and scalp. Lemon can also be added in water as a refreshment drink or other juices. There are certain things you need to keep in mind before adding lemon to your food, however. Read on to know.

Read | Paneer Parantha Recipe: Check Out How To Make This Healthy And Delicious Lunch-box Snack

When adding lemon to milk

Owing to the acidic property of lemon, when it is added to milk, it results in curdling of milk. It so happens because the acidity of milk increases and the pH content of milk becomes low. This results in calcium components in milk reacting with lime juice, which results in the precipitation of casein.

Harmful effects of overusing lemon directly on teeth and skin

While lemon has a lot of benefits on skin and health, it has some harmful effects too which should be kept in mind before overusing it. Lemons have a high acidic value. Here are some harmful effects:

On Teeth:

According to www.deltadentalia.com, lemons can reportedly harm and damage the enamel of one’s teeth. Enamel is a protective layer that covers and protects the teeth from all sorts of things. So the acidic lemon can erode the enamel layer from teeth. This leads to exposing the teeth to various risks such as cavities and other damage. But the erosion happens only when one has been consuming a very high concentration of lemon juice over a prolonged period of time.

Read | Makhana Kheer Recipe: Make This Healthy Dish At Home With These Simple Steps

On skin

Lime juice, when used in the right amount, can be beneficial for rejuvenation, exfoliation, and skin lightening. However, when used in high concentrations, can cause dryness, flakiness, redness, and peeling. Sensitive skin can experience more severe effects of overusing lemon.

Read | Homemade Extra Cheese Pizza Recipe; Three Steps For A Delicious Treat

Read | Pineapple Kheer: This Indian Dessert You Need To Try At Least Once | Check The Recipe

Photo courtesy: Bantersnaps, Christiann Koepke Unsplash