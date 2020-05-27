Bollywood has managed to create an amazing cinema space for mystery and crime thrillers. This particular genre of film, despite not being explored to the fullest, has now become one of the popular genres.

In Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana surprised the audiences with his stellar performance. Similarly, the screenplay and the story of the film too were highly appreciated. In the past, Bollywood has similarly shed light upon such interesting investigations which were mysterious and engaging in nature. Hence, here are some films belonging to the crime thriller genre.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' and other Bollywood films that are crime thrillers

Article 15

Article 15 was one such film that dealt with casteism and the evils caused by the norm. The movie begins to explore and uncover various truths as it progresses forward. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a straight forward and an honest police officer who is tasked with investigating a few murders. The entire investigation process shown in the film has a very real essence to it and thus keeps the viewers engaged until the case reaches a definitive point.

Talvar

Based on a real-life incident, Talvar shows the investigation process of a double murder case. The process of recreating the scene of murder and the process the officers go through is something that was loved by the audience. The crime scene, despite being heavily tampered, is shown to finally shed some light on the events that may have occurred that night due to the efforts of some worthy and talented officers. However, the case is then passed on to higher authorities. The unsolvable case takes a whole new turn and new facts and pieces of evidence are created. The film is engaging and dramatic, bound to keep the viewer engaged in the whole process of the investigation shown in the movie.

Ugly

The story of Ugly does not primarily revolve around any authoritative investigation; however, when the sequence does appear in the film, it proves to be an engaging one. Upon a child being kidnapped, several characters take various routes to find the child. However, some ugly truths are discovered in the investigation as the story progresses and the characters are faced with their deepest darkest desires which in return goes on to harm the actual motive of their investigation.

Kahaani

Kahaani is one such film that is filled with several unexpected twists. The movie revolves around the life of a pregnant woman who is search of her husband. She travels all the way to Kolkata alone to find her husband who has been missing for a long time. The local police too join her in her search and aid her as much as possible. As the story progresses, the viewers and the protagonist realise that there is more to the story than just what has been portrayed. Besides that, a definitive twist towards the end of the film was something that gave a whole new meaning to the narrative of the film.

