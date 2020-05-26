Ayushmann Khurrana's Films With An Ensemble Cast That Are A Perfect Family Entertainer

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to impress audiences and critics with his quirky choice of scripts. He is known for his unconventional roles and has impressed the masses with his superb acting skills in films such as Bala, Dream Girl, Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, and much more. Take a look at Bollywood films where he appeared with an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors.

Ayushmann Khurrana's films with an ensemble cast

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho was a one of a kind movie released in 2018. The plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged couple, who conceive in their 50s and are in a fix as they figure out the way to break the news to their grown-up kids. They are harshly judged by their kids, family, relatives and society as they announce the pregnancy. But after a while, their elder son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, learns to appreciate the situation things from their perspective. The movie was a superhit and many scenes from the film left a huge impact on the audience.

The ensemble cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Nakul Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra as Renee Sharma, Neena Gupta as Priyamvada "Babli" Kaushik (Nakul's mother), Gajraj Rao as Jeetendra Kaushik aka Jeetu (Nakul's father), Surekha Sikri as Nakul's grandmother, Sheeba Chaddha as Renee's mother, Shardul Rana as Nakul's younger brother, and Alka Kaushal as Nakul's aunt.

ALSO READ| 'Mujhe Mask Kyun Pehen-na Hai?': Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Moving Poem Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan created many headlines with its intriguing storyline about same-sex love. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a massive response from LGBTQ supporters.

The film's story revolves around a gay couple who are seen fighting all odds to convince their family of their love for each other. Their parents, on the other hand, cannot accept the fact that their sons are gay and look at homosexuality as a disease. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the first Bollywood films to talk about homosexuality post the scrapping of Section 377 from the Indian Constitution.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Manu Rishi as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Rajni "Goggle" Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum Nigam, Neeraj Singh as Keshav Tripathi, Bhumi Pednekar in a special appearance as Devika.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Was A Part Of These TV Shows Long Before 'Vicky Donor'

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Actor Kriti Sanon received a Star Screen Award in the 'Nothing to hide' category for her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi as she played the lead role along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film was produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Pictures. The movie has many catchy songs that were loved by the audience.

The movie Bareilly Ki Barfi was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is a coming of age story where a headstrong girl played by Kriti Sanon does not want to comply with the arranged marriage traditions and instead decides to get married on her own terms.

The ensemble cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Chirag Dubey, Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi, Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi as Narottam Mishra (Bitti's father), Seema Pahwa as Susheela Devi Mishra (Bitti's mother), Sapna Sand as Vidrohi's mother, Lovleen Mishra as Chirag's mother, Rohit Chaudhary as Munna, Swati Semwal as Rama, Naila Grewal as Babli, Javed Akhtar as narrator and Rakesh Dubey as a goon.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Overwhelmed As 'Article 15' To Be Remade In Tamil

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Into A "Caveman" In COVID Lockdown; See Pics

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Badhaai Ho

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.