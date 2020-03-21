'Sooryavanshi' And Other Bollywood Films That Have Been Affected Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The world is currently on hold due to the unfortunate pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), sneezing or coughing into a handkerchief or your elbow is the best way to protect yourself from contracting this virus. Another way to be safe is by doing your best job at washing your hands and by practising social and physical distancing. To take preventive measures, entire India is currently on a lock-down.

The lock-down has affected many sectors of the economy. All offices, businesses, and production houses are asked to shut down until the situation gets better. Even the Hindi Film Industry has been affected because of COVID-19. Here are the five Bollywood films that have been affected post the coronavirus pandemic. Read ahead to know-

Bollywood films that have been affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 06, 2020. Having an opening of ₹17 crores at the box-office, Baaghi 3 became the highest opening film of the year. The film earned around ₹53 crores in the first three days. By the end of the first week, Baaghi 3 earned ₹87.50 crores. However, Baaghi 3 experienced a major drop in the second week of its release, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baaghi 3 was expected to enter the ₹100 crores club in the first week itself but got stuck at ₹92 crores, due to the virus.

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The sequel to Hindi Medium didn’t see huge loses coming its way due to the COVID-19. The Irrfan Khan starrer opened to decent numbers, collecting ₹4.03 crores on the first day. The collection of the film dropped to ₹2.75 crores on the second day, despite it being a weekend. The total collection of the film stands at ₹6.75 crores, the reason being people did not want to step outside the house, and not in theatres especially. The theatres were shut down from the week after, due to the pandemic. Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Menon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film marked as Irrfan Khan’s comeback after the actor was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in London, over two years ago.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Keeping in mind the outburst of the COVID-19, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have decided to postpone the release of the film. The Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer was about to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, earlier. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the news.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2020

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 14, 2020

Sooryavanshi

The release of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, Soorvayashi has now been postponed, due to the outburst of the COVID-19. The Rohit Shetty film that had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing cameos, was going to be released on March 24, 2020. Rohit Shetty Picturez announced the postpone, without specifying any other date.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

'83

The release of the Ranveer Singh starrer, Kapil Dev’s biopic has now been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was slated to release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer Singh took to his official Twitter handle to share a long message that read, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbeak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of '83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions returns to normal”. The Kabir Khan directorial also had Deepika Padukone playing a pivotal role.

83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!

.@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/wS0Anl8BM2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 20, 2020

