Farhan Akhtar’s 'Wazir' & Other Hindi Films Where Chess Was An Important Part Of The Story

Bollyywood has churned out many movies that told meaningful stories through a particular sport. From biopics on famous sports personalities like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story to those that set their storylines around various sports, filmmakers have also experimented with movies that revolved around chess. Even when a film is not entirely about chess, the game has been an important part of the plotline. Here is a list of Bollywood films for chess fans. Take a look:

Wazir

Wazir is a drama film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The 2016 film revolves around a man who has been struggling to deal with a personal loss. Wazir follows the story of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who befriends a chess player. The film is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film received mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 35 crores, and it reportedly earned Rs 78.69 crores at the box office.

Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Shatranj Ke Khiladi released in the year 1977. The film is written and directed by Satyajit Ray and based on Munshi Premchand's short story of the same name. The film features Amjad Khan, Richard Attenborough, Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi, David Abraham, and Tom Alter in the lead roles. The film narrates two stories in parallel; one - the historical drama of the King of Awadh, who is overthrown by the British, and the story of two noblemen who are obsessed with shatranj (chess).

Pukar (1939)

Directed and produced by Sohrab Modi, Pukar features Sohrab Modi, Chandramohan, and Naseem Banu in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around Mughal emperor Jehangir's legendary justice and his inner conflict when his wife kills an innocent citizen by mistake. One of the songs of the movie is picturised on the game of chess. In this song, one can see the dancers wearing crowns, which are akin to chess pieces. The game of chess also formed an integral part in the character development of Jehangir.

