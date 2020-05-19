Farhan Akhtar's 'Wazir' & Other Crime Thrillers Directed By Bejoy Nambiar; See List Here

Bejoy Nambiar is a popular film director and screenwriter who is known for his work in Bollywood. He has directed many films throughout his career and the director also has an upcoming movie, Taish, that is speculated to release in 2021. Bejoy Nambiar has worked with many actors and directed many crime thriller movies in his career. Take a look at Bejoy Nambiar's movies that you can binge-watch.

Here are Bejoy Nambiar's movies

Wazir

The plot of the movie is about a cop and a grandmaster are brought together by a peculiar twist of fate as part of a wider conspiracy that has darkened their lives. The cast of the movie includes Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham.

Bejoy Nambiar's film received mixed reviews and performed well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar acted alongside each other for the first time in the film. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Daanish Ali and Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Pandit Omkar Nath Dhar in the film.

Shaitan

Shaitan released on June 10, 2011. The cast of the movie includes Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiya, Shiv Panditt, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.

As per reports, Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller had a budget of ₹110 million and it earned ₹397.6 million at the box office. The plot of the movie is about a few friends who plan a fake kidnapping in order to bribe a police constable for covering up a hit-and-run accident.

David

The plot of the movie is about the lives of three different men named David who take a step in their lives that changes their lives forever. The movie stars Vikram, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vinay Virmani, Tabu, Monica Dogra, Lara Dutta and Isha Sharvani. The movie was shot in three 3 different locations, London, Mumbai and Goa.

The movie released in Hindi and Tamil versions on February 1, 2013. Director Bejoy Nambiar opted for live sound sync for many scenes in the film to maintain realism. Reportedly, this technique proved to be difficult for the cast.

