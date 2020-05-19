Farhan Akhtar's Wazir And Other Films That Showcased Budding Friendships As Focal Points

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films that spoke about friendships and special bonds between unrelated individuals that were simply beautiful. Here is a look at a list of films that showcased growing friendships.

Films with beautiful friendship stories

1. Wazir

Wazir is a drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a man who has been struggling to deal with a personal loss. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who also contributed to the story of the film. The growing friendship showcased between Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar’s character is just a beautiful human bond to watch. The film also stars actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

2. Queen

Queen is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who goes on her honeymoon by herself after her marriage is broken off by her fiancé. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. The lead character Rani in the film makes a friend named Vijaya Lakshmi while she stays in Paris alone. The beautifully growing and supportive bond that they share with each other is a treat for the audience. She also makes friends in Amsterdam who are authentic and understanding. Queen stars actors like Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles.

3. Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who is extremely irresponsible and hence messes up his life in many ways. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji who also contributed to the story of the film. Wake Up Sid showcases a growing friendship between Siddharth and Aisha while they live, grow, and understand life together. The characters fall in love with each other towards the end of the film. The film stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

